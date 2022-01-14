The third winter storm of January is approaching. And a key boundary is the Chase-Lyon County line.
The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for much of eastern Kansas early Friday. It includes snow, ice and staggering wind gusts.
Chase County's advisory calls for as much as two inches of snow between Friday evening and Saturday evening. Northwest Chase County also could receive a light glaze of ice.
Lyon County is forecast to receive one to two inches of snow, beginning at 10 p.m. But the chance for more than two inches went up again Friday, and now stands at 36%.
Freezing rain is expected in Emporia between 3:00-5:00 a.m. Saturday.
Both counties can expect wind gusts as high as 45 miles per hour, the advisory said.
“Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility,” it added. “Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.”
But first, forecasters expect drizzle in Emporia by 3 p.m. Friday, growing into rain during the evening. “Light blowing snow” should be ending by 3 p.m. Saturday.
After the snow, it should remain cold. Sunday morning's low is forecast for 12 degrees. But the rest of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend should be clear, with a high Monday of 50.
