The Emporia State football team took the field for the first time on Monday morning to open training camp.
The Hornets reported on Saturday and took part in compliance meetings on Sunday. Their first practice of the season began at 9:20 a.m. Monday morning. The team’s first full pads workout is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 11, while the first NCAA-mandated off day for the Hornets will be on Sunday, Aug. 13.
The Annual Booster Night for Hornet Football will be on Friday, Aug. 18 and is an opportunity for selected boosters to meet the team before Emporia State undergoes a full pad practice that is open to the public.
Emporia State will hold its annual Football Media Day on Sunday, Aug. 20 in Welch Stadium at 11 a.m.
The Hornets will host a Monday Night Football practice for Emporia State students on Aug. 21 in Welch Stadium following the Back-to-School Block Party in downtown Emporia on the first day of classes.
Game week will begin with Hornet Talk on Monday, Aug. 28 over the noon hour at Bruff’s Sports Bar & Grill.
Emporia State opens the season on Thursday, Aug. 31 at home against Lincoln. Kick-off from Jones Field at Welch Stadium is set for 7 p.m.
Season tickets are now available and can be purchased at esuhornets.com/tickets. Single-game tickets will go on sale on Aug. 14.
The Hornets have gone 78-41 since 2012 and have made the post-season in seven of the last ten seasons. They are ranked in the top 20 in multiple preseason polls this year.
