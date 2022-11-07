The Emporia Gazette
Emporia State battled back from a 3-0 deficit to tie the score before falling 4-3 at Central Missouri in the MIAA Championship game on Sunday afternoon.
The Jennies got on top early with a goal by Julia Kristensenoff a Madilyn Hamline assist in the tenth minute. They went up 2-0 with less than three minutes remaining in the half when Ashleigh Martin scored unassisted.
Despite trailing 2-0, the Hornets outshot the Jennies 6-5 in the opening 45 minutes.
Central Missouri went up 3-0 less than two minutes into the second half when Hamline scored from a Caroline Cole assist.
Emporia State would score three goals in 18 minutes to tie the match. In the 63rd minute, Mackenzie Dimarco broke free and scored her 18th goal of the year to get the Hornets on the board. Asta Kristindottir made it 3-2 when she launched a shot from 40 yards out that floated in over the UCM keeper in the 76th minute. Five minutes later, Kristindottir headed in a corner from Joanie Westcoat to tie the match at 3-3 with 9:44 left in the match.
Andrea Orcutt scored on an indirect kick just outside the box with only 4:24 left in the match for the game-winner.
For the match, Emporia State outshot Central Missouri 17-11 with an 11-5 advantage on goal.
To get to the championship game, the Lady Hornets had to beat Northwest Missouri in the semifinals on Friday and did so, 1-0, thanks to a Dimarco goal in the 57th minute.
Playing against a strong wind in the first half, Emporia State was able to outshoot the Bearcats 9-6 with a 5-2 advantage on goal.
With the wind at their backs, the Hornets turned up the pressure in the second half. Emporia State took four shots on goal in the first 12 minutes before Dimarco was able to get a breakaway and beat the Northwest Missouri keeper in the 57th minute.
The one goal would be more than enough for the Hornet defense and keeper Tori Bailey. The Bearcats got off just two shots in the second half as Emporia State recorded their fourth straight shutout.
