The Emporia State baseball team defeated Oklahoma Baptist and Southwestern Oklahoma State at the Edmond First Pitch Tournament over the weekend.
The Hornets began the season with an offensive outburst on Friday against Okalhoma Baptist, putting 17 runs on the board against the Bison in a 17-9 win.
After allowing five runs in the top of the second, the Hornet offense woke up in a big way in the bottom half, putting seven runs on the board. The first three Hornet hitters reached base and Noah Geekie singled through the left side that resulted in a pair of runs, thanks in part due to an error by the Bison. Following the single, the Bison would commit a throwing error which allowed Mason Sturdy to score from second as the Hornets cut into the lead, 5-3.
A Brooks Whaley single and walk by Andrew Rantz loaded the bases for Gibrian Pena, who stepped to the plate and lifted a grand slam over the right field wall to give Emporia State a 7-5 lead.
The Hornet hitters would strike again in the sixth inning as Whaley, Rantz and Pena all reached base to start the inning to load the bases. Whaley would come home to score on a wild pitch as Emporia State took an 8-5 lead.
Palmer Hutchison drew a walk to re-load the bases, this time for TJ Racherbaumer, who launched his own grand slam down the right-field line as the Hornets expanded their lead to 12-5 over the Bison. The Hornets would add five more runs over the next two innings.
On Sunday, Andrew Rantz led off the game with a home run to center field and drove in another run with a double to left in the second inning to make it a 3-0 game.
The Hornets scored three more runs in the inning as RBI from Gibrian Pena, Palmer Hutchison and TJ Racherbaumer made it 6-0 Hornets after two innings.
A Palmer Hutchinson solo home run in the third extended the Hornet lead to 7-0.
Noah Geekie recorded the win on the mound, going six innings while allowing two hits and recording six strikeouts. Four Hornet relievers struck out six batters over the final three innings.
Emporia State will return to action this weekend when it hosts Minot State at Rock Creek High School Feb. 10-12. The first game of the series is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on Friday, February 10.
