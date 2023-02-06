Noah Geekie ESU
Stephen Coleman/ESU Athletics

The Emporia State baseball team defeated Oklahoma Baptist and Southwestern Oklahoma State at the Edmond First Pitch Tournament over the weekend.

The Hornets began the season with an offensive outburst on Friday against Okalhoma Baptist, putting 17 runs on the board against the Bison in a 17-9 win.

