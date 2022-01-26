The second day of the Lyon County League Basketball Tournament wrapped up the first round Tuesday with a number of blowouts.
GIRLS
No. 1 Lebo blasted an outmatched No. 8 Marais Des Cygnes Valley 74-23. The score was 57-3 at halftime. Saige Hadley scored 16 for the Wolves, followed by Brooklyn Jones and Audrey Peek with 11 points each. Olivia Lacey was MdCV’s leading scorer with 10.
No. 4 Olpe defeated No. 5 Waverly 43-22. The Bulldogs kept it close until the fourth quarter when the Eagles outscored Waverly 17-5. Makenna Broyles reached double digits for the Eagles, scoring 16 points.
Lebo meets Olpe in a semifinal matchup Friday at 7 p.m. while MdCV and Waverly will play in the consolation bracket at 7 p.m. Thursday.
No games are scheduled for Wednesday.
No. 7 Southern Coffey County will play No. 6 Hartford in a consolation bracket game at 4 p.m. Thursday. No. 3 Madison plays No. 2 Burlingame in a semifinal game on Friday.
BOYS
No. 1 Olpe ran by No. 8 Hartford 68-31. Truman Bailey scored 18 for the Eagles while Derek Hoelting had 17 and Damon Redeker had 14. Shayden Sull led the Jaguars with 11 and Ali Smith had eight.
No. 4 Burlingame defeated No. 5 Waverly 60-51 in the early game. Trever Quaney led the Bearcats with 35 points and Lane Barley had 16 for the Bulldogs.
Olpe will meet Burlingame at 8:30 p.m. Friday in a semifinal game while Hartford and Waverly will play at 8:30 p.m. Thursday in a consolation game.
No games are scheduled for Wednesday.
No. 7 Southern Coffey County will play No. 6 Marais des Cygnes Valley at 5:30 Thursday in the other consolation game while No. 2 Lebo will take on No. 3 Madison at 5:30 p.m. Friday in the other semifinal game.
