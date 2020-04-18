EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. Usually, this piece is titled “Pats on the Back,” but since we’re all practicing social distancing right now, “Saturday Salutes” seemed like a more appropriate title. The following folks deserve a salute ...
• All of the doctors, nurses, emergency responders and other health care professionals on the front lines in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. You are the heroes we need right now.
• City of Emporia Finance Director Janet Harrouff after her department won its 34th Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting Award.
• Lyon County Public Health for continuing to give timely, detailed and important updates on COVID-19 in our county.
• Emporia State University Junior Linnea Meier for sharing her experience going home to Norway.
• Emporian Brittany Partridge and everyone else volunteering their time and talents to make supplies for community members.
• Truck drivers, who continue to work despite some difficult conditions to make sure we can get the products we need.
• The John and Frances Ice Soup Kitchen and Pantry at Sacred Heart Church for extending their services to every Saturday and Sunday.
• CASA volunteers who continue to advocate and change the lives of children in our community for the better.
• Everyone at the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center and all area emergency communicators for doing a difficult, often thankless job to help neighbors in need of help.
• Landon Dody and his family for continuing their strong advocacy for cystic fibrosis.
• All of the educators who are having to adapt to a new method of doing their vitally important jobs; along with parents who are helping make sure children are still getting an education.
• Area religious leaders for guiding their parishoners and helping them celebrate Easter through unconventional methods.
• Lyon County Emergency Manager Jarrod Fell for keeping the county prepared should a natural disaster strike during the age of social distancing.
• Emporia First Friday Organizers Kaila Mock and Joel Smith for adapting monthly artwalks to a digital form.
• Emporia High senior Rayanna Breshears for signing her national letter of intent to play basketball at Tabor College.
• Matfield Green resident Amy M. Jones for designing and building the new “Matfield Green Next 5 Exits” sign outside the city limits, along with Emporian Alain Jones for creating the sign.
• Madison woman Sheryl Blome for sharing her story of overcoming COVID-19.
• Tyson Meats for taking precautions to help keep its employees safe.
Zach Hacker
News and Online Editor
