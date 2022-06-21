If you're reading this, you missed the 2022 summer solstice.
Summer officially began in the northern hemisphere at 4:14 a.m. Tuesday, well before sunrise. But it's the longest day of the year.
TimeAndDate.com indicates Emporia will have 14 hours, 51 of daylight Tuesday. The length of each day will shorten by a few seconds each day through the end of June.
Tuesday also may be Emporia's hottest day of the year. While heat advisories are posted to the north and east, the forecast high is 97 degrees with a heat index reaching 101.
The heat and humidity are expected to lead to severe storms during the late afternoon and nighttime hours. Emporia is in a level-one “marginal” area for severe weather, especially after 4:00 p.m.
“Large hail is … possible with the strongest storms,” a National Weather Service briefing said Tuesday morning. Damaging wind gusts could develop as well.
The storm threat will cool things off a bit Wednesday and Thursday. But highs in the upper 90s are likely again Friday and Saturday.
