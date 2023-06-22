The Lyon County Commission approved a new X-ray machine for the courthouse lobby at its meeting Thursday morning.
Commissioners approved the purchase of a refurbished X-ray machine from Smiths Detection in the amount of $19,800.
Additionally, commissioners approved a request from Lyon County Engineer Chip Woods for Subsurface, Inc. to line two culverts on Americus Road for around $200,000. The lining is part of the county’s High Risk Rural Roads Project.
In further business, Director of Human Resources Janice Huffman presented commissioners with a request to consider updates to Lyon County policies. Updates included changes to C.O.L.A.; Pregnant Workers Fairness Act; Fitness Center; Leave of Absence; FMLA; Leave Donation; Personal Property and the Department Head Manual.
The commission also approved a Cereal Malt Beverage License for Ignacio Velazquez for an event on July 1.
Maybe they could donate their older one to the high school to prevent kids with guns walking in without anything stopping them... just a thought.
