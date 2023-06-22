Lyon County Courthouse

The Lyon County Commission approved a new X-ray machine for the courthouse lobby at its meeting Thursday morning.

Commissioners approved the purchase of a refurbished X-ray machine from Smiths Detection in the amount of $19,800.

Tags

(1) comment

kansasmom

Maybe they could donate their older one to the high school to prevent kids with guns walking in without anything stopping them... just a thought.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.