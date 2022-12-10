It wouldn’t be fair to say Jess Pope is infallible. But he knows he’s among the best at what he does.
“We all know that we are good, because if we weren’t good, we wouldn’t be here,” Pope said this week.
The cowboy from Waverly with Emporia connections entered the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo Friday night only two strong rides from a world bareback bronc title.
Pope is among 15 cowboys who qualified for the NFR in bareback. He made the list despite several weeks away during the summer, recovering from a foot injury.
Since arriving in Las Vegas, Pope clearly has impressed the judges. His night-by-night results so far: second, fourth, first, tied for fourth, second, tied for eighth, first and tied for second.
That averages to slightly below a third-place showing in every go-round. That’s put Pope first in total points, entering Friday night’s action with 693. He also leads in NFR earnings at $149,127, with only one of his eight rides missing the cash.
“This is where we ride for the most money all year long,” Pope told TwisTed Rodeo this week. “There is no place else we can nod our heads for $28,000 a day. It takes a lot of rodeoing throughout the year, and that is what lot of people don’t understand.”
Pope had the highest point average at the NFR the past two years. Now he’s also competing for the top ranking, which is based on year-long winnings. Pope, who was second last year, took a $66,000 lead into Friday night’s go-round.
But Pope’s family makes sure he stays grounded in Kansas. His father, Bret Pope, is an automotive teacher at Flint Hills Technical College. Younger brothers Ty and Judd left Las Vegas this week to handle farm chores back home.
“We’ve got cows and horses and dogs and everything else at home that need to be tended to,” Pope said.
At age 24, Pope is riding high — not only on broncos, but with fans.
“If you know him, you like him. If you like him, you love him,” an NFR announcer said before Pope’s second winning ride Wednesday night.
But Pope looks ahead to 2023 with another love in mind. He’s scheduled to marry Colorado native Sydney Odle in May.
““She is always building me up. She is really competitive,” Pope said. “She ain’t scared to lead a prayer before I leave the hotel room, before I get on and everything else.”
