Mickey Edwards, right, discusses the first report of the city's homelessness taskforce Wednesday with Emporia City Commissioners. 

 Ryann Brooks/Gazette

The chair of Emporia's Taskforce on Homelessness told city commissioners that more comprehensive resources are needed in order to help the local homeless population Wednesday. The comments came as part of the taskforce's first official report after its creation in December.

The homelessness taskforce was established in Dec. 2022 following the city’s approval of an “unlawful camping” ordinance on Nov. 17, 2022. Ordinance No. 22-49 sees action on the unauthorized use of public property by prohibiting camping without a permit. The ordinance pertains to any publicly owned streets, sidewalks, alleys, parking lots, parks, and easements, as well as “any property owned or managed by the city or other governmental agency." 

