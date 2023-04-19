The chair of Emporia's Taskforce on Homelessness told city commissioners that more comprehensive resources are needed in order to help the local homeless population Wednesday. The comments came as part of the taskforce's first official report after its creation in December.
The homelessness taskforce was established in Dec. 2022 following the city’s approval of an “unlawful camping” ordinance on Nov. 17, 2022. Ordinance No. 22-49 sees action on the unauthorized use of public property by prohibiting camping without a permit. The ordinance pertains to any publicly owned streets, sidewalks, alleys, parking lots, parks, and easements, as well as “any property owned or managed by the city or other governmental agency."
Mickey Edwards, who was appointed chair of the taskforce, said the group has been meeting every other week since January in order to understand the needs of the homeless, as well as learning misconceptions about the homeless population.
"It's been a lot of learning for us," she said. "We did look at the camping ordinance and we learned a little bit about what is useful in having an ordinance and why it's important to have that."
Police Chief Ed Owens said there are roughly 14 documented homeless individuals in Emporia. Edwards added that those are just the ones that the police have engaged with that are camping.
"What we know about our population is its a broader population than those who are camping," she said.
That population can include people who are at an imminent risk of losing their homes, couch surfers, and people living with family or friends with no permanent address.
Many taskforce members took "ride-alongs" with Emporia Police Department Sgt. Dominic Vortherms to view the local homeless encampments. The largest, Edwards said, it located behind Dillons on E. 12th Avenue. Edwards said that encampment includes makeshift shelving made with items the individuals have found in the community.
"I came into the taskforce not really understanding the need for it or why it was helpful," she added. "The police just really didn't have any way to help the population."
Edwards said EPD personnel have conveyed that there are simply not enough resources in Emporia, and no comprehensive resources that can be offered to the entire homeless population at this time.
"The list of resources is not very extensive," she said, adding that while Emporia has several shelters, each has a very specific population that is served. Edwards said the taskforce believed having a city staffer who makes contact with the homeless population would help build some trust, too.
"You might see in an our future report that's one of the considerations that we're making," Edwards said. She added that the ordinance is a good start, but it's not enough without resources to help the people that need it most.
Mayor Susan Brinkman asked Edwards if the taskforce would have enough time to create a final report by July 8. Edwards said she believed it was enough time for the group to really dig into the ordinance, and mentioned that everyone on the taskforce was in agreement that it was a bigger job than just a few months. Commissioner Becky Smith asked if the commission could create an advisory board, much like other commission-appointed boards, for the future.
Commissioner Jamie Sauder said he agreed that more work needed to focus on prevention services. Edwards said she wasn’t sure if there was any agency could ever just focus on prevention services. She said it was the “how” do we get to what we want to see that will be a problem by July 8.
"I think we can do a lot of work around the ordinance itself by July 8," she said.
Commissioners are expected to approve the updated ordinance at the May 3 meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.