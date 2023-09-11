Two Emporia High School educators were nominated for prestigious teaching awards Monday morning.
Emporia High School social studies teacher Susan Livingston was the district’s nominee for the 2025 Secondary Kansas Teacher of the Year. Livingston has been a teacher for 30 years, spending the last 26 years at Emporia High School, where she taught special education for 25 years.
The Kansas Teacher of the Year Award recognizes and utilizes representatives of excellent teaching in the elementary and secondary classrooms of the state. Its mission is to build and utilize a network of exemplary teachers who are leaders in the improvement of schools, student performance and the teaching profession.
Livingston said being nominated was an honor, especially when surrounded by so many deserving teachers. As an experienced teacher, Livingston said her teaching philosophy has always been that teachers must have a relationship with their students.
“If you don’t have that relationship, you’re not really important to them,” she said. “They have to buy into what you are teaching them. And so my philosophy has always been getting to know them, the good and the bad. And same with me, being open and honest with them and just developing that relationship and creating the environment where all students can learn.”
Her advice for teachers just starting out? It’s not for the faint of heart.
“It’s definitely a calling, but it’s so worth it,” she said. “Don’t give up. Tomorrow is always a new day. Take a deep breath, don’t make mountains out of molehills and just enjoy the ride.”
Emporia High School math teacher and AVID Coordinator Lana Knuth was also honored Monday morning as the district’s nominee for the 2024 Kansas Master Teacher Award.
The Kansas Master Teacher Award was established in 1954 by Emporia State University and awards are presented annually to selected teachers who demonstrate the attributes of exemplary professional educators.
“It’s a little overwhelming,” Knuth said of being nominated. “We have so many fabulous teachers here. Susan is obviously one of them. I love her and I’ve been working with her for my whole career. I’m a little bit in shock right now. It feels wonderful. It feels great to be recognized for all of our hard work. Teaching is hard work, but it’s a job that we all love and that’s why we keep doing it.”
Knuth has been a teacher for 23 years and said her philosophy revolves around putting learning into student’s hands.
“Obviously, I have to give them some content and some information but I like to see them critically think about the content,” she said. “The relationship part of teaching is so important. And that’s something I’ve learned through AVID too. You’ve got to build a relationship with the kids so that they feel safe and trusted in your classroom. They can’t learn until they know that you care about them.”
Knuth also shared her advice for teachers starting out in the profession.
“Just treat each day like a new day,” she said. “Go in there, no matter what happened the day before, the next day has all the opportunity in the world. Learn from your students just as much as you expect them to learn from you.”
A third announcement, naming the district’s 2025 Elementary Kansas Teacher of the Year nominee, will be held Tuesday morning. Visit emporiagazette.com for more information.
