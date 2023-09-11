IMG_6497.jpg

Susan Livingston, left, and Lana Knuth, right, were nominated for state teaching awards at Emporia High School Monday morning.

 Shayla Gaulding/Gazette

Two Emporia High School educators were nominated for prestigious teaching awards Monday morning.

Emporia High School social studies teacher Susan Livingston was the district’s nominee for the 2025 Secondary Kansas Teacher of the Year. Livingston has been a teacher for 30 years, spending the last 26 years at Emporia High School, where she taught special education for 25 years.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.