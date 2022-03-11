Emporia State's Tray Buchanan has been named First-Team D2CCA NCAA Division II Men's Basketball All-Central Region as voted upon by College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) from the region.
Buchanan is the leading scorer in NCAA Division II at 25.6 points per game and ranks fourth among all NCAA men's players in the nation. He is leading the nation in made free throws while ranking 10th in total three-pointers.
He leads the MIAA in scoring and made free throws, ranks second in made 3-pointers and total field goals, third in 3-point percentage, fifth in free throw percentage, ninth in assists, 10th in steals, 12th in assist-to-turnover ratio and 16th in field goal percentage.
His 742 points this season rank fourth on the Emporia State single-season list while his 95 made 3-pointers are tied for second and his 225 made free throws are a school record.
He is the first Hornet to earn First-Team All-Region honors from CoSIDA since Robbie Ballard in 2003.
Each of the five D2CCA All-Central Region First Team selections will now be listed on the D2CCA Men's Basketball All-America ballot, which will be voted on by the CoSIDA Division II membership with the announcement of those All-American teams expected on the afternoon of Monday, March 21.
D2CCA All-Central Region First-Team
Austin Andrews, F, Minn.-Duluth
Tray Buchanan, G, Emporia State
Adam Dworsky, G, Southeastern Oklahoma
Trevor Hudgins, G, Northwest Missouri
Tyler Riemersma, F, Augustana
D2CCA All-Central Region Second-Team
Devante Brooks, F, Southern Arkansas
Ante Brzovic, F, Southeastern Oklahoma
Tyler Geiman, G, Washburn
Burke Putnam, G, Oklahoma Baptist
Joe Smoldt, G, Upper Iowa
Isaiah Wade, F, Central Oklahoma
