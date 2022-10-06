Mackenzie Dimarco Player of the Week

Mackenzie Dimarco scored six goals over two Hornet wins last week.

 Courtesy ESU Athletics

Emporia State's Mackenzie Dimarco earned MIAA Soccer Offensive Player of the Week honors after scoring six goals in two Hornet wins last week.

Dimarco became the first player in MIAA history to score hat tricks in back-to-back matches as the Hornets went 2-0 last weekend, running their unbeaten string to seven matches.

