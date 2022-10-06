Emporia State's Mackenzie Dimarco earned MIAA Soccer Offensive Player of the Week honors after scoring six goals in two Hornet wins last week.
Dimarco became the first player in MIAA history to score hat tricks in back-to-back matches as the Hornets went 2-0 last weekend, running their unbeaten string to seven matches.
The senior forward scored ESU's first goal against Northwest Missouri to tie the match at 1-1 in the 31st minute. She then gave ESU a 2-1 lead in the 41st minute. After the Bearcats evened the match late in the second half, Dimarco scored the game-winner in the 80th minute for a 3-2 win. Two days later, Dimarco opened the scoring against Missouri Western with a goal in the 17th minute and made it 3-0 in the 23rd minute. She scored the final goal of the 6-0 win on a penalty kick in the 60th minute.
Dimarco holds Emporia State single-season and career records in goals and points scored. She has 49 career goals and 104 points in 55 matches. She is the first Hornet and just the eighth player in MIAA history to score 100 career points and one of just five conference players to have at least 49 goals and 100 points.
The Hornets are back in action on Friday when they travel to No. 3 Central Missouri. Kick-off for the rematch of the 2021 MIAA Tournament Championship match is set for 7 p.m.
(0) comments
