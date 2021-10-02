If you think basketball is a young person’s game, the Emporia Hot Flashes will gladly argue otherwise.
Sure, they might play a different brand than what you’re used to and they may dress like they walked right out of a documentary about the women’s suffrage movement, but that’s exactly the point.
These ladies aren’t preparing for an exhibition against the Emporia State women’s basketball team nor are any of them hoping to catch the eye of a WNBA scout. They’re doing their own thing, and they’re doing it with style.
Well, with 1920s style, that is.
It’s called granny basketball, and it’s a “gentle game for women of a certain age.”
Granny basketball was born in Lansing, Iowa, in 2005, the brainchild of Barb McPherson Trammell. While helping her father — a former high school basketball coach — compose his memoirs, she was captivated by his descriptions of what girls basketball used to be like decades ago.
It would be hardly recognizable to anyone now, both because of the uniforms and the “prissy” (as Trammell described them) rules. While this archaic version of the sport was eventually eradicated by Title IX, Trammell saw a new use for it in the 21st century.
And thus was created the Granny Basketball League, which now offers women 50 and older the opportunity to lace up their sneakers and hit the court again — albeit with rules and uniforms drawn straight from the 1920s.
There are now 40 different teams in the Granny Basketball League spread across nine different states. The Emporia Hot Flashes were started in 2019 by Carmen Leeds, who has both played and coached basketball. Prior to forming a local team, Leeds played with a group from Lawrence and enjoyed it immensely.
She also figured that others in Emporia would appreciate the opportunity to play this unique new sport as well.
“I used to work at ESU Athletics and I just know there’s a lot of alumni and a lot of people around that love women’s basketball, so I came back and put some ads in the paper and talked on the radio and just tried to find out how many people we had interested,” Leeds said.
Six women showed up to the team’s first tryout in the fall of 2019, and while the COVID-19 pandemic seriously slowed the team’s momentum thereafter, the Hot Flashes have come back with a vengeance. There are now 14 players on the team and the Emporia squad took home the bronze medal at the Kansas Senior Games last month.
Like all teams in the Granny Basketball League, the Hot Flashes are required to wear long-sleeved middy blouses, bloomers and knee-length stockings, just as women’s basketball players in a bygone era did once upon a time.
They play on a court that is divided into thirds, with two players from each team assigned to each zone. A player can only dribble the ball twice per possession and no physical contact, jumping or running is allowed — although in the case of extreme urgency, “hurrying” is permitted.
Baskets made in the typical manner are worth two points and of course, there are 1-point free throws in the event of a shooting foul. Meanwhile, 3-pointers are not determined by distance but by form: if a player makes an underhanded shot, she scores a triple for her team.
“The rules make it easy for people of any ability to play and I think that’s the fun part,” Leeds said. “We have some folks on our team that are in their 70s down to some that just turned 50 because you have to be 50 to play.”
Sandy Loucks was reticent about joining the team when Leeds asked her, saying, “I would stroke out if I had to go up and down the court at this age.” But Leeds explained that granny basketball wasn’t like regular basketball and finally — after 10 invitations, according to Loucks — convinced her to come try it out.
“It is different,” Loucks said. “I can do this at my age and still feel athletic and I like that.”
Loucks played basketball when she was in high school and she wasn’t sure how well she would be able to play after many years of not using the skills. But as it turned out, basketball skills might be a bit like riding a bicycle.
“I have the skills necessary,” she said. “I was shocked that I still had them after 40-some years, but yes, I do.”
Mona Guyer was also hesitant about taking up granny basketball. However, for her, it wasn’t any uncertainty of being able to run the court but rather the aesthetics of the whole thing.
“I didn’t want to wear the uniform,” Guyer said with a laugh. “I was like, ‘I cannot wear that. I need my shorts.’ So that was probably the biggest thing for me, is putting on those bloomers and the long-sleeved shirt. … But I did it, and the uniforms are a no-brainer now because everybody has the same thing on and nobody cares.”
When the Hot Flashes first played in Emporia in 2019, Guyer said she and her teammates invited a bunch of people to come watch them. At first, the spectators seemed to see the sport as a gimmick and found themselves chuckling at it.
“Once they started watching and got into the game, it just doesn’t matter. It doesn’t matter,” she said. “We have a great time. We are pretty competitive. We want to win.”
Granny basketball isn’t a gimmick by any means. While admittedly its players may be a touch beyond the apex of their athletic prowess, that doesn’t mean they don’t take the sport seriously or don’t still have that competitive edge they had when they were young. Age really isn’t a factor when it comes to those things.
“We have played women who are ancient and it’s like, girl, they can move,” Loucks said. “They’re my idols.”
“It’s competitive in its own right,” Guyer added. “And it just keeps you coming back. We love to practice. It gives you exercise, you get to do something you did when you were 15, 16, 17, and it’s fun — for old people.”
Of course, granny basketball is specifically intended to be a gentle game so that players can stay safe while having a good time. For some, the transition from the basketball of their youth may not necessarily come so easily. After all, the mental game is a major component of any sport, and in granny basketball, part of the mental game is learning to control that innate impulse to jump when taking a shot, to reach in and swipe the ball from a careless opponent, to run when the team falls behind.
“You have to keep a check on each other,” Guyer said. “I played basketball in high school and a lot of the ladies out here have played basketball before. You are naturally competitive. We know how to push and shove and get position and you can’t do that in this granny basketball. After you get a foul called on you — and you only get three fouls and you’re out — once you get the first foul, your teammates will say, ‘You can’t do that. You can’t do that, remember?’ And you just got to put yourself in check.”
And just like with any team sport, the camaraderie among teammates and opponents is another in a long list of the game’s benefits.
“These are my people,” Loucks said. “We’re all serious about this and we show up to practice and it’s fun. And quite frankly, a lot of the women that are playing with me now played with me 40 years ago in something else like softball or whatever, so they’re still my people.”
Leeds said that any women aged 50 or older — whether they have a background in basketball or not — who want to join the team can contact her by visiting the Emporia Hot Flashes Facebook page by searching “The Hot Flashes Emporia, KS” or visiting https://bit.ly/3kYUJti.
“We’re probably to a level where, if we get a lot more interest, we may try to divide and have two teams, because you want to make sure everybody gets opportunities to play,” she said.
The Hot Flashes will host a tournament with several teams from around the area at the Emporia State University Student Recreation Center on Oct. 30 and hope to have many fans come out to support the team. More details will be announced closer to the event.
The Emporia Hot Flashes
2-Marina Zeller
4-Barb Rourk
5-Charlotte Pinick
10-Connie Stewart
11-Peggy Scheidegger
12-Marcella Reynolds
13-Kristi Wright
15-Carmen Leeds
21-Mona Guyer
23-Kathy Coble
24-Sandy Loucks
25-Joan Brewer
42-Candy Montgomery
50-Terri Summey
