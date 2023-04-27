The USD 253 Board of Education approved new laptops for staff at its meeting Wednesday evening.

The board of education approved purchasing 125 laptops for $87,625 from the capital outlay fund. According to Dr. David McGehee, Interim Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations, the laptops will go towards replacing the district’s current aging supply, which is no longer able to receive updates.

