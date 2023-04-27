The USD 253 Board of Education approved new laptops for staff at its meeting Wednesday evening.
The board of education approved purchasing 125 laptops for $87,625 from the capital outlay fund. According to Dr. David McGehee, Interim Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations, the laptops will go towards replacing the district’s current aging supply, which is no longer able to receive updates.
Following the approval of a childcare provider job description at its April 12 meeting, the board also approved creating a childcare supervisor position as part of the district’s efforts to provide affordable childcare for its staff.
At the April 12 meeting, Superintendent Dr. Allison Anderson-Harder said the childcare services would be spread across four classrooms in Walnut, Village, Logan Avenue and Jones Early Childhood Development Center. The child care will not be cost-free, but Anderson-Harder said the district is in discussions on how to provide the care at an affordable rate.
The supervisor position would allow the district to ensure that policies and regulations for childcare providers remain consistent across the four buildings. Board president Leslie Seeley said the job description is an important one to add, in order to not put more responsibilities onto school principals.
Additionally, the board approved a new English Language Arts resource, World of Wonder, for preschool students. The new curriculum is the first in years for preschool students and will cost $42,546.47 from ESSER III and general funds.
The board also recognized EHS senior Emma Jung for being named a National Merit Commended Scholar and senior Xerarch Tungjaroenkul for winning the 5A 145-pound State Wrestling Championship.
The program highlight came from the Emporia Middle School AVID students. AVID allows students at EMS to prepare for college, practice academic strategies and get involved in the community.
- Approved changes to teacher work time.
- Paid $30,000 from the general fund for broker service fees to Brown and Brown/Hays Companies for their work on the 2024 insurance renewal.
- Received a school improvement update from Village Elementary staff.
- Approved 2024-2025 calendar and made adjustments to the 2023-2024 calendar.
The USD 253 Board of Education will meet again Wednesday, May 10 at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Mary Herbert Education Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.