It was a successful weekend in Emporia High School athletics, and the Spartans will be back in action beginning on Thursday this week.
The boys swim team will be at Haysville for the Campus Invitational beginning at 4 p.m. The Spartans are coming off a second-place finish at their home invite last week.
The boys and girls basketball teams are both coming off season-opening wins in Ottawa last Friday and will compete at the Paul Terry Classic at White Auditorium this week. The three-day event kicks off on Thursday with the girls playing Trinity at 6:30 p.m. and the boys at 8:15 against Spring Hill. Both teams will play Hayden on Friday at those same times. On Saturday, the girls will play Spring Hill at 2:30 p.m. while the boys will take on Trinity at 4:15.
The Emporia wrestling teams are both coming off top-three team finishes last weekend and both will be on the road on Saturday. The girls will be in Great Bend while the boys will be in Eudora. Both tournaments begin at 9 a.m.
