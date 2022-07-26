Clint Bowyer - 6.5.22

Clint Bowyer (right) went silent on Twitter after posting this photo from a June 5 NASCAR race. Friday marked his first tweet since a deadly collision with a pedestrian in the Missouri Ozarks.

 Courtesy Twitter.com/ClintBowyer

A famous Emporia name is back on social media for the first time since a deadly collision with a pedestrian.

Clint Bowyer posted his first tweet in nearly six weeks Friday. He did not mention his absence, but replied to young driver Hayden Swank about a car paint scheme for a race in North Carolina this weekend.

