A famous Emporia name is back on social media for the first time since a deadly collision with a pedestrian.
Clint Bowyer posted his first tweet in nearly six weeks Friday. He did not mention his absence, but replied to young driver Hayden Swank about a car paint scheme for a race in North Carolina this weekend.
Swank's #2 car design for Saturday's “Throwback 276” race is in honor of Bowyer, a retired NASCAR Xfinity Series champion.
Bowyer went silent on social media after the June 5 NASCAR race in suburban St. Louis.
Lake Ozark, Missouri Police reports indicate he struck a woman walking on a bridge that night. Mary Simmons, 47, was killed, while Bowyer was not hurt.
“This is a very difficult time for my family and I,” Bowyer said days later in a statement to WDAF-TV in Kansas City. He'd missed the final Fox Sports NASCAR broadcast of the season due to what was called a “personal matter.”
Bowyer has not tweeted since Friday's reply to Swank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.