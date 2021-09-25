Area volleyball teams are already four weeks deep into their seasons and most of them have reached double digits in matches played.
Lebo defeated Mission Valley in bracket play 25-16, 25-12 at the Hartford Invite last Saturday, and faced Burlingame in the final. Lebo swept the Bearcats in straight sets 25-20, 25-18.
The Wolves followed up their tournament success with a winning effort against Olpe in a district matchup 25-16, 2519 and moved to 12-2.
They square off against Topeka’s Northeast Kansas Saints HomeSchool (26-3) on Tuesday.
Olpe lost another district contest on Tuesday, falling to Marais des Cygnes Valley in three sets 25-23, 23-25, 25-19. The Eagles play at the Olpe Tournament on Saturday.
Northern Heights dispatched Mission Valley in two three-set district matches 20-25, 25-18, 25-8 and 20-25, 27-25, 25-19, extending their record to 10-7. The Willcats will next play at the Olpe Tournament on Saturday.
Chase County split matches with Central Heights at home 26-24, 21-25, 25-18 and 25-20, 15-25, 25-19. The Bulldogs' record stands at 2-8. They play Osage City on Tuesday.
It was a tough outing for Hartford at their invite. The Jaguars dropped three matches to Burlingame, Rural Vista and Mission Valley, respectively, 25-15, 25-16; 15-25, 25-10, 25-23; 25-23. Hartford will try to regroup and improve on its 2-8 record against Waverly (0-11) Tuesday.
