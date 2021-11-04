CrossWinds Counseling and Wellness focused on resilience and another year of serving the community during the annual Celebrate CrossWinds fundraising event Thursday morning.
The event was held virtually due to COVID-19.
CrossWinds is a private non-profit organization which offers behavioral health care to residents of Lyon, Chase, Coffey, Greenwood, Morris, Osage and Wabaunsee counties. There are currently 175 employees staff throughout the agency, with a goal to remove barriers to mental health care and respond to community needs.
CrossWinds provides services to everyone, regardless of whether or not they are insured, and maintains a presence in local school districts through strong partnerships. And, each year CrossWinds highlights a success story during its annual event.
"When I first started with CrossWinds ... I was in a very dark place," said Andrea Cross. "I had just got out of a domestic violence relationship where I struggled with PTSD, anxiety and depression afterwards."
Cross said she had hit a point in her life where she wasn't sure she could go on. That's when she connected with CrossWinds. Working with an intern therapist, she was able to make great gains in her personal life. She earned an associate's degree in the culinary field, lives in Colorado for an externship and in a healthier space overall.
CrossWinds' internship program provides free therapy to those who cannot pay, to the tune of nearly $265,000 last year. According to Sheri Knight, chief financial officer, another $1.09 million in services to those with high-deductible plans.
"Your help also allows our 501(c)(3) non-profit the ability to stay afloat in a market that is sending many clinicians out of-state for more competitive salaries," she said.
On top of that, CrossWinds wrote off more than $1.6 million — $1,612,101 — for uninsured clients in 2020-21. In 2019-20, the total came to $1,679,295. That's why fundraising is so important, according to CEO Amanda Cunningham.
"We're not a government entity; 70% or more of our revenue is based on the services we provide," she said. "Only about 13% of that budget is from the state and it's a grant that basically there to help pay for those uninsured individuals. The state grant is intended to cover that. It's usually not even close to that amount, but people still have that perception [that we're a government entity.]"
Donations can help with everything from assisting a client with college or apartment application fees and hygiene products to paying off old medical debt. Donations can also help facilitate specialized training, programming and cover tuition for classes and materials.
This year's presentation also served as a reminder that mental health care is important for everyone in the community. Lyon County Sheriff's Detective Sergeant Jacob Welsh and Lyon County Emergency Communications Center director Roxanne Van Gundy both spoke on their agencies roles in behavioral health and why it's important to them.
Welsh said law enforcement officers tend to deal with a lot of smaller traumatic incidents that build up over time. It's important for them to be able to speak about what's on their minds.
"We know that all important suicides are higher than the average rate of suicide in the country, so we take that serious," he said. "[They] feel free to to talk whenever they need to go to. It's not easy."
Van Gundy has been involved with mental health on a national level and believes it's important because her dispatchers are dealing with people in crisis as things are happening.
"A lot of times you're dealing with a set of circumstances that are always super hard to overcome," she said. "That creates a stress on a person I don't think people understand. Then you're dealing with compassion fatigue and vicarious trauma. I think your average communications officer has the perfect storm of things that they have to deal with that involves mental health and it's very hard to hear at first."
Cunningham said bringing in those partnering organizations was important for providing a "two-prong" story of mental health in the community.
"I really like that approach from getting their stories in there and how we work together and support professionally, but then the other prong of that is the self-awareness that those positions and those agencies also struggle with mental health and the difficult jobs that they have," she said. "It's just a reminder that we all can use and see benefit, whether to talk to somebody, having a strong support system, just acknowledging that there are mental health services out there sometimes is enough, and so I really like that multi-faceted approach."
Cunningham said CrossWinds is looking forward to the establishment of certified community behavioral health clinics (CCBHC) following state legislation that passed earlier this year. CCBHCs are specifically designed to address the suicide crisis, overdose deaths, barriers to timely access to addiction and mental health treatment, delayed care, inadequate care for veterans and overburdened jail and emergency departments. The legislation also provides increased resources to providers.
"A CCBHC is going to be very helpful in sustaining a community mental health system in the sense that it allows us to pull down federal funding," she said, adding that this will allowed CrossWinds to receive more payments for services provided. "This means we can run a larger margin on business, so we can pay people more and do some things that maybe can help recruit and retain employees."
Due to its proximity to Emporia State University, Cunningham said many providers come from ESU and, therefore, are not from the Emporia-area. That means they are generally ready to move on to positions that bring them closer to their families in a few years.
"It's hard to keep people and so really trying to connect and make sure that our staff are connected to community and so that they wanna stay and then we can be more stable for consumers," she said.
To learn more about donating, visit crosswindsks.org.
