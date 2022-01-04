MANHATTAN – Winter break must have been good to the Emporia High girls basketball team as it used its best shooting night of the season to overpower Manhattan 55-28 Tuesday night.
The Spartans (4-2) shot 50% (24 of 48) overall and 38% (5 of 13) from 3-point range. Head coach Carolyn Dorsey said her team’s shooting performance could be attributed to taking “the right shot by the right kid at the right time.”
“They were swinging the ball, there was movement, it wasn’t sticking, it wasn’t kids afraid to attack, it wasn’t, ‘here, get the ball to Gracie (Gilpin) and just watch her try to get open one-on-three,” Dorsey said. “It was, ‘I can do this, I can penetrate, I can make this pass,’ and that’s what was different tonight.”
And it seems that Dorsey’s pre-break holiday wish to have more players step up as scorers came true. Nine Spartans registered points in the game, led, as usual, by Gilpin with 16 while Rebecca Snyder added 11 and Addie Kirmer contributed eight.
But what impressed Dorsey the most was the way Manhattan’s defense focused on Gilpin and held her to just three first-half points, and yet her team was still able to build a 27-15 lead.
“Our paint presence was established, which helped alleviate a lot of that pressure,” she said. “I think our posts did such a nice job of posting wide and big, leg whipping and doing all these things we’ve worked on for a week. … By them doing that, now (opponents) have to guard and help in the lane, and it opens Gracie up.”
Dorsey acknowledged that Emporia was “pretty disappointed” by how it played against Great Bend in its last game of December and that her players were eager to flush the bad taste out of their mouths after a long break from action.
And unfortunately for the Indians, they just happened to be the first available target.
“There was no mercy tonight and you could see it in their eyes a little bit, like they had something to prove tonight,” Dorsey said.
That ferocity carried over to the defensive side of the ball as the Spartans held a third team this season under 30 points. Emporia limited Manhattan 31% (11 of 36) shooting and forced 22 Indian turnovers in the rout.
“I just think we’re very good,” Dorsey said with a chuckle. “ … We talk about all the time with these girls, ‘You might not get a steal every trip, but your job is to tire out your opponent and to make them take a quick shot.’ And Manhattan did that. A couple of times, they beat us down the court, they’re sprinting down the sideline, pass it, one pass, shot. And that’s a win. That’s what you want. We didn’t want to play against them in the half-court.”
NOT-SO-FREE THROWS
While overall, Dorsey was pleased with her team’s performance, she was not particularly enthused by its 2 of 9 effort from the free-throw line.
“Whether we weren’t mentally prepared, whether it was focus or whether they were nervous, I don’t know, but we can’t do that,” she said. “We’ve got to be able to put them away at the free-throw line. Those are give-me baskets. … If we want to win against the other teams at the top right now, the Washburn Rurals, the Topeka Highs, we have to fix that.”
That being said, she doesn’t expect free throws to be a problem in the future.
“I’m not concerned about that going forward,” she said. “I think that was an anomaly, but we’ve got to fix it.”
TRIPLE DIGITS
The win over Manhattan was the 100th of Dorsey’s head coaching career. Now in her ninth year at her alma mater, Dorsey said she’d known she was close prior to the season, but she hadn’t been aware that she had reached triple digits until she walked into the locker room and was “blasted with confetti.”
“I think that says a lot about my players,” she said. “I’ve got really good kids with good hearts. I’ve said that for a while. This senior class is really special. I’ve seen them since they were yay-tall and I think some of them were some of the ones that helped orchestrate it.”
She said that it was meaningful to see her players be that excited to celebrate her accomplishment with her, especially because they had been the ones to help her get there.
“That’s a special moment for a coach; it’s not a win I’ll ever forget,” she said. “It’s funny because you ask them to give you everything and they try to and I try to do the same to them. We try to give our kids everything we can. And when we lose, I take it personal because I feel like I’m not doing them justice. To have that moment with this group was really special.”
UP NEXT
The Spartans will make another trip toward the northwest when they play at Junction City on Friday. The Blue Jays are 1-3 after beating Topeka West 32-30 on Tuesday.
Dorsey said her team can’t afford to take Junction City lightly just because it is struggling this season.
“We’ve got to worry about us,” she said. “We need to improve what we’re doing. We need to make sure we’re ready to go. We don’t want to take anybody for granted. That’s a really long ride home if we don’t play well.”
EMPORIA 55, MANHATTAN 28
Emporia (4-2) – 11; 16; 20; 8; – 55
Manhattan (2-4) – 6; 9; 7; 6; – 28
INDIVIDUAL SCORING
Emporia – Gilpin 16, Snyder 11, Kirmer 8, Ryl. Peak 6, Stewart 4, Gutierrez 3, A. Baker 3, T. Baker 2, Herfkens 2.
Manhattan – Larson 13, Dixon 6, Doering 3, Peabody 2, Jimenez 2, Anderson 1, Ruliffson 1.
