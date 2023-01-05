The Emporia High School boys swim team finished third at a home meet on Thursday afternoon.
The Spartans finished with 304 points. Seaman won the event with 410 points and Topeka High was runner-up with 334 points.
“I think it was a good start back coming off the break,” head coach Jamie Dawson said. “We had a lot of best times but the guys are also starting to realize a lot of the little things that they need to fix. There were a lot of issues with flip turns and in your home pool, you shouldn’t have issues with little things like that. So, we’ll make sure to work on those things in practices for the coming meets that we have.”
Logan Woydziak was Emporia’s top individual swimmer on the day, finishing third in both the 200 IM and 100 breast. He was also on the 200 free relay team that finished third along with Shane Anderson, Will Walker and Tyler Luthi.
With top swimmer Rudy Bedolla having graduated early, Emporia is going to have to rely more on some of its younger swimmers. Dawson was happy to see some of that on Thursday.
“We have a lot of potential coming up,” Dawson said. “Our only freshman, Luke Marshall, had a great meet today. There are a lot of technique things that we try to reiterate with the boys that he’s already grasping, and that’s going to be a positive for us as we go forward. Isaiah Smith swam in his first meet and he swam the 100 free and swam it again in the relay and dropped five seconds. So, it’s the little things like that with the newer kids that are clicking.”
Dawson was pleased with the result given this being the first meet back from the break and the overall youth of what she currently has to work with.
“For where we’re at right now, to see these boys come out and swim and cut time is a positive,” Dawson said. “We have a lot of room to grow still, but it’s all going to come down to what work they put in.”
Emporia will be back in action when it hosts another meet on Thursday, Jan. 12 at 4 p.m.
Emporia Top Finishers:
200 medley relay: 7. Landon Bird, Broden Podrebarac, Logan Woydziak, Ian Navarro – 2:12.59
200 free: 6. Tyler Luthi – 2:17.87
200 IM: 3. Logan Woydziak – 2:23.68
50 free: 15. Broden Podrebarac – 27.39
100 fly: 5. Shane Anderson – 1:10.67
100 free: 14. Luke Marshall – 1:07.41
500 free: 5. Ian Navarro – 6:52.08
200 free relay: 3. Logan Woydziak, Shane Anderson, Will Walker, Tyler Luthi – 1:42.01
100 back: 9. Will Walker – 1:14.48
100 breast: 3. Logan Woydziak – 1:17.71
400 free relay: 4. Ian Navarro, Tyler Luthi, Shane Anderson, Will Walker – 4:03.79
