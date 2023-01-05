Shane Anderson

Shane Anderson swims the 200 IM at Emporia High School on Thursday afternoon.

 John Sorce/Gazette

The Emporia High School boys swim team finished third at a home meet on Thursday afternoon.

The Spartans finished with 304 points. Seaman won the event with 410 points and Topeka High was runner-up with 334 points.

