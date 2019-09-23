Songs of praise and cheer rang through the air as a light rain fell from the sky during New Life Christian Church’s Make a Joyful Noise 5K Saturday morning.
Organizer Melissa Herring said the race serves as a fundraiser. This year, more than $1,800 was raised and will be split between the Emporia Christian School, William Allen White Elementary School and the continued support of the community Blessings Boxes.
“A lot of times we raise money for our worship team here, and also the Blessings Boxes, and we like to do things that really help the whole community, like this and Praisefest,” she said. “All of those things go together.”
Herring said the idea for Make a Joyful Noise, now in its fifth year, came to her because she listens to worship music while she runs.
“I used to just pray the entire time and it’s like, when you have your mind on something else you can take your mind off of what you’re doing and you don’t hurt,” she said. “If I just run without thinking about anything else, it’s like, ‘My foot hurts,’ or ‘My knee hurts.’ When you have your focus on something else, you kind of get out of your body. It’s the same thing with worship.”
Herring said she and her husband had attended some half-marathons in the past with worship stations, but there would only be two or three across a 13.1-mile course.
That’s what makes Make a Joyful Noise different from those other races. There were more than 25 spots for worship teams to sing and cheer for runners and walkers as they navigate the course during the 5k race.
“This is amazing because we have music up here at the finish line, but you go through so many places in 3.1 miles, so it’s just constant music,” Herring said. “I’m really big about bringing about unity in the Body of Christ, because I think that’s something the enemy uses to divide us.”
Crystal Hill of Emporia was one of many people out supporting the racers with her voice.
“When I first heard about the race, I was actually walking in it,” she said. “I’ve known Melissa for a while, and we come to Praisefest sometimes, and I like to sing.”
As a former participant herself, Hill said walking the course was an experience unlike other races because of the constant cheering and confidence-building along the way.
“I think that it motivated me a little bit more every time I got to someone and they were singing; especially if they were singing about the Lord,” she said. “You can’t help but be motivated to want to do better, and that’s what it made me do. I walked a little bit faster, maybe took a few runs, but I just got so motivated hearing people sing about the Lord. Being on that side of that, I absolutely loved it in the manner that it made me want to do better.”
As a singer, Hill said she was motivated to do more for those who were running and walking, too.
“It made me sing better and maybe even louder because I’m singing about the Lord and I’m thinking about how I felt and how it motivated me,” she said. “I’m hoping that it helped someone else to do better also, and I did kind of see that with some people today, also. They would get a smile on their face and keep on going. It just made me feel good to be a part of that.”
Amy Davis of Emporia was helping to direct traffic on the course this year after having done the race herself several times in years past. She said that, as a runner, she always appreciates knowing how far she has gone. The cheering and worship stations were a neat spin on that.
“I like to know how far I am, so if you have a mile marker or a sign is great, but having the music is inspirational to me,” she said. “They are not just at every mile — they are at like every few steps you take. It seems like with every step you take, you can hear the music and hear people encouraging you to keep going, and it just encourages you to keep taking those steps.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.