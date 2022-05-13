Storms started early in Emporia Friday morning. They will be a concern off and on all weekend.
Emporia Municipal Airport recorded 0.64 inches of rain between 4:00-7:00 a.m. Friday, after collecting a trace Thursday.
The Storm Prediction Center keeps the risk for severe weather in the Emporia area relatively small. Emporia is a “level one” on the five-point scale for the next three days. A higher threat is expected southeast of the city Friday and Sunday.
Any storms that develop could bring “damaging winds up to 65 miles per hour and large hail up to one inch in diameter,” a briefing from Topeka said.
The airport reported a high of 93 degrees Thursday, making two record highs in three days. Cloud cover will keep temperatures from climbing far above 80 Friday, with sun returning with a high of 85 Saturday.
Sunday's forecast includes a 40% chance for rain.
