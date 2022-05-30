WICHITA — Junior Kyle Obermeyer finished sixth in the 110 hurdles to highlight six Emporia High School student-athletes competing at the state track meet in Wichita this past weekend.
Obermeyer competed in both the 110 and 300 hurdles. His 110 preliminary time of 15.71 gave him eighth to qualify him for the final. (The top eight preliminary times qualify for the finals.) His 300 preliminary time of 41.56 was good for 11th.
“I thought he did fabulous. He competed very well,” head coach Randy Wells said. “He wanted to be on the podium in both events. When it came down to it, he just barely missed it in the 300 hurdles though he did set a PR and that’s all you can ask for.”
As a matter of fact, four Spartans set personal records this weekend, and Wells was very happy with that. Junior Fred Jackson (50.74) and sophomore Cooper Rech (52.09) came in ninth and 14th, respectively, in the 400 dash preliminaries. Both were personal bests. Freshman Daghyn True also set a new personal best in the 3200 run with a time of 10:04.29, finishing in 12th place.
Sophomore Alexa Shivley finished 10th in the triple jump with a score of 33-02.50. She was very close to setting a personal best.
“Alexa was just one inch away from being in the final nine and having a chance to jump again,” Wells said. “She probably would have set a PR if she was able to jump a couple more times.”
The 4x400 meter relay team of Jackson, Reck, Blake Spellman, and Obermeyer placed 14th in the preliminaries with a time of 3:35.17.
For a young team, Wells was unsure how his kids who haven’t been there before would handle being in the state environment for the first time. But he feels they handled things well.
“I think they handled that part of it really well,” Wells said. “When they get down to the tent, they hold you down there a long time. So, you got to be ready to go and try to find some shade. Until you’ve gone through that, you really don’t know what to expect. We can tell them what to expect but until you’ve gone through that process a couple of times, it’ll wear on you. I thought our kids handled themselves pretty well.”
At the end of the day, it was a great experience for all that were able to participate.
“I’m proud of all of our kids,” Wells said. “They handled themselves really well. They hung together throughout the course of the meet. They encouraged and managed each other really well and that’s promising to see for a group of young kids.”
