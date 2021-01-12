After receiving questions about Dollar Tree on 2200 Industrial Rd. being closed or not, The Gazette reached out to find the answer.
"Out of an abundance of caution," wrote Dollar Tree Media Relations Kayleigh Painter in an email. "We have temporarily closed our store due to health precautions. Our Business Response Team is working closely with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Adhering to their guidance, our store is currently undergoing a thorough sanitizing procedure and we plan to reopen soon. The safety and health of our associates and customers is our top priority."
Painter shared that she is unable to give a timeframe for when the business will open back again.
