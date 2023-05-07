Newman Regional Health celebrated generations of babies born at the hospital during the return of Baby Alumni Day Sunday afternoon.
The event invited babies young and old to enjoy popcorn, crafts, photo opportunities, and giveaways in the main hospital parking lot.
The hospital first celebrated Baby Alumni Day in 1924, and for many years hosted the event each year. The event was halted for about 25 years before it was brought back in 2022.
"The community asked and we listened," said Ashley Nehls, talent acquisition partner for Newman Regional Health, when asked why the hospital restarted the event. "I think in the last couple of years, they've been asking for it to come back and we're honored to put it on again."
Nehls said it's important to celebrate different aspects of your life, including where you were born.
"There's a bit of pride from being back in our community and being born here," she said. "We want to recognize the people that are still apart of our community and maybe came back to celebrate."
One of the oldest baby alumni in attendance was Donald L. Stair, who was born July 27, 1927 at the hospital.
"He's getting ready to see 96," said Stair's son, Gregg Stair.
Gregg Stair was also born at the hospital.
"Twenty-six years later," he said with a chuckle.
Donald Stair said he had attended the alumni events in the past, so when the event returned he decided to come out.
"We hadn't had one for years and year," he said. "I figured they wanted to see people. ... I don't know necessarily how important it is (to celebrate) but it's a fun thing."
Sarah Sumpter brought her three children to the event. All three were born at the hospital.
"I had a great experience here," she said of the Women's Life Center. "I still remember some of the nurses I had. ... I still have all their cards that they gave us, that they had written to us."
Michelle Crump, a pharmacy buyer at Newman Regional Health, said hospital staff were "very excited" to bring the event back.
"We're a county hospital, so we want to make sure that the community knows that we're here for them," Crump said. "We want them to know that we're excited that they came and used our county hospital. We want to make sure they have a positive experience when they're here and that we have a positive impact on the community."
