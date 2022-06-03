Emporia senior Caitlyn Meyers was named to the All-Centennial League second team and was named Newcomer of the Year to highlight six Lady Spartans to receive all-league softball honors.
Meyers moved to Emporia from Colorado last year, where they play softball in the fall, but she was ineligible to play in 2021. She stepped in and made an immediate impact for Emporia this season.
“We knew she would be special for us this year,” head coach Aaron Hammond said. “She’s a 5’11” lefty with power, and there’s not many of those in Emporia. We put her at first base but she has such great versatility that she could really play anywhere for us.”
Meyers will continue her softball career at Neosho County Community College.
Seniors Gracie Gilpin and Maddyn Stewart along with juniors Shaylee Ginter, Addison Kirmer, and Kaylee Reimer were named honorable mentions.
In baseball, Emporia’s Cam Geitz was named an honorable mention.
Softball
First Team
Alesai Alvarez – 11 – Topeka High; Campbell Bagshaw – 12 – Washburn Rural; Nija Canady – 12 – Topeka High; Adisyn Caryl – 11 – Topeka High; Emmerson Cope – 11 – Washburn Rural; Baylee Dial – 12 – Washburn Rural; Alyssa Droge – 11 – Hayden; Skylar Duncan – 12 – Seaman; Kierra Goos – 11 – Manhattan; Elycia Joyce – 12 – Topeka High; Carly Stuke – 12 – Hayden.
Second Team
Aspen Burgardt – 11 – Seaman; Maylee Burris – 11 – Hayden; Avianna Deguzman – 11 – Junction City; Brilea Flott – 12 – Seaman; Takara Kolterman – 11 – Manhattan; Reagan Neitzel – 10 – Manhattan; Caitlyn Meyers – 12 – Emporia; Rylee Murray – 12 – Seaman; Sara Rexrode – 10 – Junction City; Rosalie Schneider – 10 – Seaman; Emma Smith – 12 – Seaman.
Honorable Mention
Tatum Abbey – 11 – Hayden; JoMhara Benning – 9 – Topeka High; Amiah Cain – 12 – Topeka High; Chloe Carlgren – 10 – Washburn Rural; Gracie Gilpin – 12 – Emporia; Shaylee Ginter – 11 – Emporia; Mikaila Herring – 12 – Washburn Rural; Kynlea Heydenreich – 12 – Seaman; Manaia Isaia – 12 – Topeka West; Addison Kirmer – 11 – Emporia; Emily Louderback – 12 – Washburn Rural; Jaden McGee – 10 – Manhattan; Gracie Moe – 10 – Seaman; Peyton Owen – 10 – Topeka West; Kaylee Reimer – 11 – Emporia; Siani Sanchez – 10 – Topeka West; Quincy Smith – 11 – Topeka High; Maddyn Stewart – 12 – Emporia; Piper Titsworth – 11 – Washburn Rural; Anja Vonspreckelsen – 10 – Junction City; Trenna Whitmore – 12 – Washburn Rural.
Newcomer of the Year
Caitlyn Meyers – 12 - Emporia
Player of the Year
Emmerson Cope – 11 – Washburn Rural
Coach of the Year
Elizabeth Stover – Washburn Rural
Baseball
First Team
Dagen Brewer – Seamen; Cade Perkins – Manhattan; Bryson Vawter – Seaman; Max Colombo – Topeka; Maclane Finley – Seaman; Brock Howard – Washburn Rural; Mason McConnaughy – Seaman; Kyler Horsman – Manhattan; Ty Webber – Washburn Rural; Braden Dinkel – Manhattan; Kyle Walker – Washburn Rural.
Second Team
Carson Rosen – Washburn Rural; Elijah Kincade – Topeka; Robby Bolin – Washburn Rural; Ian Luce – Manhattan; Dillon Mitchell – Topeka; Coy Cavender – Manhattan; Jack Campbell – Manhattan; Aidan Polter – Washburn Rural; Colin Redeker – Washburn Rural.
Honorable Mentions
Cooper Grace – Hayden; Cam Geitz – Emporia; Keenan Schwartz – Manhattan; Jonathan Phillips – Junction City; Jorden Kell – Junction City; Konnor Becker – Hayden; Tylar Pere – Manhattan; Isaiah Kincade – Topeka; PJ Hughes – Manhattan; Mason Foxford – Highland Park; Scout Jellison – Seaman; Dayton Smoot – Washburn Rural; Logan Nabus – Junction City; Casen Stallbaumer – Seaman; Matt Genrich – Topeka; Kyrell Taylor – Junction City; Aiden Fieldhausen – Topeka; Braden Avers – Junction City; Zader Putthoff – Topeka West; Braydn Rose – Hayden; Tate Miller – Junction City.
Newcomer of the Year
Kyle Walker – Washburn Rural
Player of the Year
Dagen Brewer – Seaman
Coach of the Year
Trent Oliva – Seaman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.