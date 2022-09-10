Lyon County Courthouse

The Lyon County Commission signed a letter of support for LCAT for a capital and operating grant application with the Kansas Department of Transportation at its meeting Thursday.

LCAT Director Shane Brunner said the annual grant covers around 70 to 80% of operating and administrative expenses for LCAT, significantly lowering the cost to the county to run the bus system.

