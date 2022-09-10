The Lyon County Commission signed a letter of support for LCAT for a capital and operating grant application with the Kansas Department of Transportation at its meeting Thursday.
LCAT Director Shane Brunner said the annual grant covers around 70 to 80% of operating and administrative expenses for LCAT, significantly lowering the cost to the county to run the bus system.
Lyon County business owners Jarom Smith of Justice Painting and Melanie Smith of Raise Your Paws met with commissioners to discuss the use of parking around the Lyon County bus facility.
In the past, Jarom said, local business owners around that area of Commercial St. have had permission to park in LCAT overflow parking. Due to LCAT needing the space, they are no longer able to park there, which has limited the nearby parking for patrons and employees.
“For parking currently, I have anywhere between three to four employees per shift,” Melanie said. “We have sometimes 30 dogs there from different owners if you can just imagine having that many people in the front having to park to pick up their animals.”
“I have to either have my people go out and move their vehicles every couple of hours or it takes up all the space for patrons of not only our business, but other businesses in that area as well,” Melanie continued.
Jarom proposed three options for additional parking to help provide parking for businesses around the LCAT building without filling up the two-hour parking spots downtown. The proposal options included adding public parking, renting out parking spaces and buying a section of land to create extra parking near the businesses.
Commissioners said they would take the proposed options under consideration.
Commissioners also voted unanimously to pay an invoice from Komtek Systems Corporation in the amount of $25,979 for both the original and corrected revenue-neutral rate notices to taxpayers. The notices were required by law to be sent to taxpayers this year, Lyon County Clerk Tammy Vopat said, and the state is supposed to reimburse the county after the bill is paid.
Lastly, commissioners appointed Brad Douglas and Mark Schondelmaier to oversee the destruction of election ballots that have reached 22 months of storage.
“It is required that we appoint a representative from each political party to witness the destruction of those records,” Vopat explained.
