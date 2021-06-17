Local Special Olympics athletes led 20 law enforcement officers on bikes down Commercial Street Wednesday morning for the annual Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run and Ron’s Ride fundraiser.
Officers representing the Emporia Police Department, Emporia State University Police and Safety and the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office came together on the ESU campus for the 10-mile bike ride to Olpe.
Lyon County Undersheriff John Koelsch said that the cyclists were escorted down Commercial Street from 12th Avenue to Fourth Avenue, where the entire party stopped off for a few minutes.
“We’re going to stop at Hetlinger [Developmental Services] — we started that in 2019 — and visit with the athletes that are there, that are working at Hetlinger,” Koelsch said.
After that, the officers rode down to Olpe. For some of them, their day ended there, but for others, it was just beginning.
“There’s a core group of law enforcement people that will actually be doing bike training,” Koelsch said. “We’ll come back on county roads coming back and then we’ll be training the rest of the day with the bike patrol officers from both the Emporia PD, ESU and the Sheriff’s Office.”
The Torch Run is a yearly Special Olympics fundraising event celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2021. Mitch Guthrie, director of development for Special Olympics, said that the event has grown tremendously over the past four decades.
“We’re very proud of the fact that it all started right here in the state of Kansas,” Guthrie said. “We’re in all 50 states [and] 47 foreign countries and we were the first to carry the torch here in the state of Kansas.”
Guthrie said that Special Olympics would not be able to do what it does every year without the annual Torch Run and that it is a privilege to be able to partner with communities to pull it off.
“The Torch Run, it’s a movement that has changed the lives of a lot of Special Olympic athletes, not just through fundraising — they raise close to a half a million dollars a year just in the state of Kansas for Special Olympic athletes — but also the personal relationships in each community from events like this,” he said. “[Law enforcement officers] are the ones that really shine the spotlight on our athletes and, I think, really give [our athletes] a sense of pride. … It really drives home how important this is to our athletes, and I think it is to the officers too. A lot of these officers have been doing this for a long time.”
Koelsch said that Emporia’s Torch Run, paired up with Ron’s Ride, has raised close to $4,200 this year.
“It all goes to Special Olympics,” he said. “We teamed up with Ron [Thomas] probably close to 20 years ago and he helped us raise a lot of money for Special Olympics and it’s really become a passion for him as far as raising that money for Special Olympics.”
Guthrie said that Emporia is among the best communities that Special Olympics partners with each year.
“I don’t know if we have a better community, and I say that because it’s not just a police department or a sheriff’s office, it’s both of them working together and they do it well,” he said. “They do as good a job of that as any community I work with and I work with a lot of them, but these guys do a great job and they’re always willing to do Polar Plunges or Tip-a-Cops, whatever we’re doing, Cops in Donut Shops, whatever it is, they want to be a part of it to show their support for our athletes.”
As evidence, Guthrie said that, despite its size, the number of officers participating was equal to any other city in the state, even much larger cities.
“Emporia is just, they’re one of the agencies that provide the most support throughout the state,” he said. “They do a great job every year and have been doing it for a long time.”
