Southern Lyon County USD 252 celebrated the Class of 2021 during graduation ceremonies for both Olpe High School and Hartford High School Saturday afternoon.
Olpe High School Principal Shane Clark celebrated the 21 graduating seniors for meeting the unprecedented challenges of their junior and senior years. When COVID-19 threatened to halt their momentum, Clark likened the class of 2021 to the excitement surrounding the unveiling of the new Huffy "Green Machine" trike dominating the market in the 1970s.
"As you started your senior year, our world remain isolated, cautious and fearful due to the global pandemic," he said. "However, much like an eight-year-old's preference to upgrade from a big wheel to the 'Green Machine,' you weren't going so anything less than the best. Even in the face of COVID, the Class of 2021 wasn't content to have a new normal. You wanted something better."
Clark praised the seniors for doing "what had to be done" to get through the school year. Whether it was hand sanitizing, temperature checks, mask-wearing, social distancing or assigned seating, they did it all. And they did it well.
"Your academic achievements were second to none," he said. "Half of you have [GPAs] of 3.9 or higher, 80% of you were on this year's honor roll, four of you are eligible to be recognized as Kansas Honors Scholars. The average ACT score for your class beats the state average by a full point."
Olpe had four valedictorians this year to prove the seniors' academic prowess.
Maya Bishop, Lauren Broyles, Noah Clark and Macy Smith shared the honor for graduating with 4.0 GPAs. The took turns giving a shared speech, in which they reminisced on their favorite memories throughout the years.
They agreed that senior year was likely the most memorable — pandemic aside — with three state championships under their belts.
In unison, their message came across loud and clear: "You can't mask our Eagle pride."
Later that afternoon, 17 seniors walked across Hartford Jr-Sr High School's stage to receive their diplomas.
Hartford football and basketball coach Colten Barrett served as the chosen guest speaker by the class. A 2011 graduate of Hartford High School, Barrett said he didn't remember much of his own graduation ceremony but wanted to instill some words of wisdom to the seniors as they moved onto the next stages of their lives.
He reminded students that no two paths are the same. While some of them were headed to college, others would be going straight into the workforce.
The important thing, he said, was to keep dreaming and be part of something bigger than themselves.
"You're the only one that knows what's best for you," Barrett said. "Find out what you truly want in this world and make that goal today."
Barrett said it was important to remember that they didn't need to be the best at whatever they choose to do, but they need to wake up every morning willing to chase their goals.
He also encouraged them to invest in their relationships and seek out those that share the same values.
"I am truly blessed at the support that I get from people that are in my life," Barrett said, noting that is a benefit of investing in relationships.
Class salutatorian Ben Westhoff and valedictorian Brooke Finnerty also addressed their peers before a presentation of a class video, created by Andy Andrews, Andrew McDiffett and Hayleigh Morrow, flashed a compilation of baby photos and senior pictures of the graduates across the screen.
