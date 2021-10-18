JUNCTION CITY – The Emporia High girls cross country team finished fourth and the boys finished sixth at the Centennial League Cross Country Championships at Lake Milford Saturday morning.
“I'm very happy with how today went,” said Spartan head coach Mike Robinson. “Across the board, varsity and JV, we had runners have their best performances of the season so far, which is what you want to see this time of year. Our league is pretty tough and I think we pretty much beat the teams we needed to beat.”
The girls were led by Elizabeth Willhite, who placed fifth with a time of 19:51. Sofia Ruvalcaba was 16th at 20:32, Micah Sheffy-Harris was 19th at 20:43, Maryn True was 27th at 21:58, Avery Gutierrez was 29th at 22:15, Leanna Lewis was 30th at 22:44 and Allison Curtis was 36th at 23:26.
Jonathan Laudie finished seventh at 16:52 to lead the boys team. Daghyn True was 12th at 17:26, Caden Wilson was 31st at 18:19, Eli Hauff was 38th at 18:41 and Michael Shi was 45th at 19:19.
Willhite and Laudie were both named to the all-league team as well.
“Elizabeth and Jon started their races a little ways back in the pack and fought to pick up a ton of positions by the end,” Robinson said. “Overall, great confidence booster as we head off to the regional championship next week.”
The Spartans will compete at the Bishop-Carroll 5A regional at Lake Afton in Goddard on Saturday. They will race against Andover, Andover Central, Arkansas City, Eisenhower, Pittsburg, Highland Park, Bishop Carroll and Kapaun Mt. Carmel.
The girls will race first at 10:00 a.m., followed by the boys at 10:35 a.m.
