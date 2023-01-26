Lyon County Courthouse

The Lyon County Commission approved a third truck purchase for Lyon County Road and Bridge, after long delays caused the county to cancel previous purchases.

Commissioners approved a quote from Longbine Autoplaza on a 2023 Silverado 2500 HD 4WD crew cab pickup truck for $52,00.

