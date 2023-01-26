The Lyon County Commission approved a third truck purchase for Lyon County Road and Bridge, after long delays caused the county to cancel previous purchases.
Commissioners approved a quote from Longbine Autoplaza on a 2023 Silverado 2500 HD 4WD crew cab pickup truck for $52,00.
This is the third truck Road and Bridge has attempted to purchase in the past year. In July 2022, commissioners canceled the original order after placing it in early 2022.
The latest purchase will allow Road and Bridge to receive the truck months earlier than expected.
“We canceled the first one, got the second one ordered. He told me last week that we are eight months out on that one, or he has this pickup coming in six weeks,” Josh Stevenson with Road and Bridge explained.
County Engineer Chips Woods said Road and Bridge has left the second truck on order for now.
Also for Road and Bridge, the commission approved a quote from Foley Equipment Company for a used 2018 Caterpillar Model 12M3 motor grader. Road and Bridge will also trade in a 1998 Caterpillar Model 140H Grader for a total cost of $200,600.
Both purchases will be paid for out of the multi-year fund.
Commissioner also approved paying the KS 911 Coordinating Council NG911 call handling bill in the amount of $73,820 and the Priority Dispatch license renewal service and support for emergency medical and fire protocol system for $15,900, both to be paid from 911 funds.
Lyon County Emergency Communications Center Director Roxy VanGundy said the 911 call handling program allows LCECC to have 911 calls, text to 911 and mapping services. The emergency medical and fire protocol system allows the LCECC to give lifesaving medical instructions and ask questions during a fire.
Commissioners approved multiple LCECC supervisors to attend the 360 Dispatcher Leadership Training Seminar in Bandera, Texas, with spending not to exceed $6,000 from 911 funds.
VanGundy said the seminar focuses on training front-line and administrative supervisors.
“It just gives them a better idea of dealing with people, dealing with budgeting, dealing with things that I do on a daily basis but also for their knowledge and skill as future and potential leaders,” she said.
Reappointed Rollie Martin as Commission Chairman and Doug Peck as Vice Chairman.
Reviewed and approved annual appointments for Lyon County.
Approved paying $15,273.37 to Postalcity for county appraiser notices.
