The San Diego Board of Supervisors voted to permit micro-enterprise home kitchen operations last Wednesday, and one local chef hopes that the same thing can be allowed in Kansas.
MEHKOs are food facilities operated by someone in their own private kitchen. Michael J. Garahan of Chefs Mikey & Bev Like It! Healthier Choices believes that if Kansas expanded its laws to allow for MEHKOs, it would “help create jobs, reduce recidivism, reduce food insecurity, support local businesses, reduce the use of disposables and bring healthier food choices to our neighbors.”
He pointed to the 2025 Phoenix Food Action Plan passed in Phoenix, Arizona, which allows for residents to have access to healthier choice foods within one quarter mile of their homes.
MEHKOs in Kansas, Garahan said, would help provide healthier food options closer to people’s homes, and based on the results in other states, it could be successful in Kansas too.
“California began to permit MEHKO’s in 2018, and without any major food safety complaints. Utah this year voted to permit MEHKO’s in all counties,” Garahan said.
Garahan is involved with many local organizations helping to provide food for people who need it and even makes healthy choice meals in his home to deliver to hotels serving people involved with Family Promise of the Flint Hills.
“In preparing the meals, I follow all food safety protocols,” he said. “I’m also certified as a ServSafe Manager, as a MEHKO would need to be.”
Garahan suggests that not only would allowing MEHKOs in Kansas provide healthier, more accessible food options, but it could also benefit local workforces.
“Could expanding our current law to permit MEHKO’s accomplish the same goals as set out in the Phoenix Food Action Plan?” he said. “Would it keep some of our Flint Hills Technical School Culinary graduates here?”
