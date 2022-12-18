The Emporia American Legion post normally isn't considered a chamber music recital hall. But it became one this weekend.
“Normally to hear a performance like this, you'd have to go to Kansas City and you'd have to be with a big crowd,” Commander Clay Childs said Sunday.
About 40 people heard a program of classical and seasonal music at Ball-McColm Post 5 Saturday night by cellist Liza Lizarraga. She's a native of Ukraine who became a U.S. citizen with her husband earlier this year.
“We have this fantastic artist, living right here in Emporia,” Childs said.
Lizarraga plays with the Emporia Symphony Orchestra and offers cello lessons. Childs learned about her through a Facebook forum and invited her to perform at the post in late August.
“There are some people in our organization that would love to listen to music like that,” Childs said. She received what he called a “small stipend,” along with gratuities from attendees.
“Once they hear how good the performance is and how exciting the music is, people are very generous,” Childs added. “She's got a beautiful heart for veterans.”
While Lizarraga and her family settled in Emporia this year, her main goal in 2023 is to obtain a U.S. passport to return to Ukraine.
Lizarraga's mother is receiving medical treatment in an area outside the main fighting between Russia and Ukraine.
Childs said the performance was part of a “Christmas party” at the post to wrap up 2022. It followed a holiday bazaar two weeks earlier.
Childs hopes the post can hold community events at least once a month in 2023. One thing already on the drawing board is an informational town hall with the Department of Veterans Affairs on the new PACT Act.
Childs said it expands coverage to “illnesses that are presumed military-related by the VA.” That can include benefits for exposure to burn pits in combat zones.
Kiplinger reports more than 100,000 new disability compensation claims have been filed since President Biden signed the “Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxins Act” into law in August.
The tentative time for the Emporia town hall is Saturday, February 11 at 1 p.m. Similar meetings are underway across the U.S., including one which the President attended in Delaware Friday.
