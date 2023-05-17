Courtesy ESU Athletics
Emporia State will be sending four student-athletes to the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Pueblo, Colo.
Travis Morrison is the top-ranked Hornet entering the championships. He is ranked fourth in the nation in the shot put with a mark of 18.71m (61-4.75) set at the Rock Chalk Classic on April 29. It is the third-best men’s shot put mark in Emporia State history.
Alyssa Conway is the top-ranked woman for Emporia State head to Pueblo. She is ranked eighth in the nation in the women’s hammer. Her throw of 59.31m (194-7) at the Kansas Relays is the Emporia State school record.
Brooks Lowe is ranked ninth in the nation in the men’s javelin. He threw 67.39m (221-1) at the ESU Midwest Classic, a mark that is ranked fifth all-time at Emporia State.
Megan McManis cleared a school record 4.01m (13-1.75) at the PSU Last Chance to Host a Meet Qualifier last Friday to rank 12th in the nation in the women’s pole vault.
The NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field Championships begin on Thursday, May 25 and run through Saturday, May 27 at the CSU-Pueblo Thunderbowl in Pueblo, Colo.
Emporia State Track & Field Schedule
NCAA Division II Outdoor Championships
Pueblo, Colo.
Thursday, May 25
12:30 p.m. Women’s Hammer (Alyssa Conway)
Friday, May 26
No ESU Events
Saturday, May 27
11:00 a.m. Women’s Pole Vault (Megan McManis)
2:45 p.m. Men’s Javelin Throw (Brooks Lowe)
5:05 p.m. Men’s Shot Put (Travis Morrison)
(All times Mountain)
