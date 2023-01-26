Leap of Faith Martial Arts is hosting its annual Kick-A-Thon fundraiser to benefit Shiloh Home of Hope on Feb. 19 from 2-4 p.m.
The fundraiser, hosted at Leap of Faith Martial Arts, 521 Commercial St., will benefit Shiloh’s Family Life Pregnancy Services.
Annika Douglas, who co-owns Leap of Faith with her parents Loi and Brad, said this year, the fundraiser will feature three events: the kicking event, the “sunk tank” and a “break sale.”
“In the kicking event, students will secure donations or pledges ahead and we’ll do the kicking on the 19th,” Douglas explained. “For the sunk tank you can donate for an opportunity to “sunk” an instructor. It takes a twist on the classic dunk tank, and we add our own little martial arts layer to it.”
The last event, she explained, will allow the public to purchase and break a wooden board — hence the name “break sale.”
“We’re taking things that the public knows and recognizes as the classic fundraising ideas and putting martial arts into it,” Douglas said. “And 100% of the proceeds will go to benefit Shiloh Home of Emporia.”
Interested donors can make a flat-rate donation or pledge a certain amount per kick the day of the Kick-A-Thon.
Douglas said the annual fundraiser is a way to show support for Shiloh and its mission. Shiloh Home of Hope, located at 615 Congress St., is a Christ-centered, non-denominational residential ministry for women in crisis.
“We believe that it’s a mission that deserves to be supported and put in the public eye,” Douglas said. “They do so much good for the community and we just really want to do what we can and support them in that.”
For more information, call Leap of Faith at 620-487-5973 or look for them on Facebook and Instagram.
