Alijah Comithier
Josiah Driggers/ESU Athletics

The Emporia State men’s basketball team battled back from a 14-point second-half deficit to take a lead with under two minutes left before R.J. Forney hit the game-winner with 3.4 seconds left to give Pittsburg State a 68-67 win on Thursday night.

The Gorillas used an 11-2 run to take a 17-10 lead with 13:30 left in the first half. The lead would reach 12 with 8:07 to play when the Hornets used an 11-2 run of their own to pull within 30-27 with 3:53 left in the half. Gage McGuire scored on a putback with 2:36 remaining in the half to pull ESU within 32-31. Pitt State closed the half on a 10-2 run to take a 42-33 lead into the half.

