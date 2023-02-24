The Emporia State men’s basketball team battled back from a 14-point second-half deficit to take a lead with under two minutes left before R.J. Forney hit the game-winner with 3.4 seconds left to give Pittsburg State a 68-67 win on Thursday night.
The Gorillas used an 11-2 run to take a 17-10 lead with 13:30 left in the first half. The lead would reach 12 with 8:07 to play when the Hornets used an 11-2 run of their own to pull within 30-27 with 3:53 left in the half. Gage McGuire scored on a putback with 2:36 remaining in the half to pull ESU within 32-31. Pitt State closed the half on a 10-2 run to take a 42-33 lead into the half.
Deshaun English scored inside with 16:35 left to give Pitt State their biggest lead of the night at 50-36. Emporia State methodically cut into the lead and Owen Long scored inside with 5:19 left to cut the lead to 59-57. The Gorillas went up 64-59 with 4:22 left when the Hornets went on a 6-0 run. Long hit one of two free throws with 4:17 left to start the run. Alijah Comithier buried a three-pointer with 3:04 left to get ESU within a point. Kaden Evans grabbed an offensive rebound with 2:33 left to give the Hornets their first lead since it was 8-6 in the first half.
On the next possession, English grabbed two offensive rebounds before scoring inside to put the Gorillas back up 66-65 with 2:13 remaining. Comithier was fouled with 1:53 left and hit both free throws to give the Hornets a 67-66 lead. Landen Hughlett missed a three-pointer for PSU and Comithier pulled the rebound for the Hornets. With the shot clock winding down Long missed a jumper and Pitt State grabbed the rebound. After a timeout with 55.1 seconds left Forney missed a three-pointer from in front of the Pitt State bench with 44 seconds left. Emporia State called timeout with 24.9 seconds left in the game and 13 on the shot clock. Long drove the lane but a layup was blocked by Calvin Poulina who came down with the ball. The Gorillas called timeout with 6.4 seconds left to set up their final play.
Pitt State in-bounded the ball to Fortney in the corner and he was able to drive the baseline and hit a layup with 3.4 seconds left. The Hornets got the ball in Long's hands and he brought the ball up court but did not get a shot off before the clock expired.
Comithier led Emporia State with 22 points and six rebounds while Long added 21 points.
Emporia State (20-7, 14-7 MIAA) will wrap up the regular season on Saturday afternoon against Washburn. Tip-off for the Turnpike Tussle at White Auditorium is set for 3:30 p.m.
