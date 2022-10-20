The Emporia High School boys soccer team is riding a seven-game winning streak and looking to close out the regular season with a win tonight at Junction City at 6:15.
While head coach Victor Ibarra is not overlooking any opponent, he is treating every game and practice as an important opportunity to get better as the postseason draws near.
“Like I told the guys, there’s that cliché that we have to treat every game the same,” Ibarra said. “But I want them to challenge themselves regardless of who we’re playing and treat every opponent with respect.”
While the team is focused on what’s in front of them, they are hoping to head into the postseason on the right note. Ibarra wants his team to be challenging themselves every day.
“I want to be clicking on all cylinders going into the postseason and St. Mary’s recently beat Junction City,” Ibarra said. “I’m hoping the fact that we’re playing a lot better now and we show a different phase will enable us to do well against Junction City. That being said, we have our eyes set on the postseason and every day to us is important, whether it’s a game or practice, because I think we haven’t exactly peaked yet and we’re trying to get better.”
Emporia currently sits at 13-2 and are playing for the No. 2 seed in the Class 5A West region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.