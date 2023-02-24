Katina Keosybounheuang

Emporia's Katina Keosybounheuang finished sixth in the state at 120 pounds on Thursday.

 File photo

The high school girls wrestling season has come to an end and Katina Keosybounheuang was Emporia’s top finisher at the state tournament.

Keosybounheuang finished sixth in the 120-pound weight class, losing by decision to Newton’s Emily Torres in the fifth-place match. She finished her season with a 30-10 record.

