The high school girls wrestling season has come to an end and Katina Keosybounheuang was Emporia’s top finisher at the state tournament.
Keosybounheuang finished sixth in the 120-pound weight class, losing by decision to Newton’s Emily Torres in the fifth-place match. She finished her season with a 30-10 record.
“I'm super proud of her,” head coach Shawn Russell said. “She goes out and battles, she's fun to watch and when she's on, she's amazing.”
The Lady Spartans had three other wrestlers advance to the second day. Kiona Flores-Delgado (170) advanced to the consolation quarterfinals before losing by fall to Leavenworth’s Jacqueline Goodman. She finished her season with a 37-11 record.
Ariana Estrada (105) and Alex Castillo (235) both made it to the second round of the consolation bracket.
“Our girls gained a lot of experience,” Russell said. “The brackets didn't quite play out as we figured they would. But those girls had a tough road, battled each match and they gave it their all. The outcome is what it is and we'll just be able to build on it.”
Russell had a lot of new girls on the team this year and is excited about the future of the program.
“We'll do our thing over the summer and some of them are headed to the kid’s club already, which is exciting,” Russell said. “We have a good group of girls that we incorporated this year and we knew we would be kind of young and take some lumps here and there. But that core group will be back and we'll be ready to build on that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.