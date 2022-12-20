Owen Long

Owen Long led Emporia State with 23 points against Missouri Western on Monday.

 Courtesy ESU Photography

The Emporia State men’s basketball team came up short against Missouri Western, 68-64, in its final game before Christmas break on Monday afternoon.

“This was tough for us,” head coach Craig Doty said. “It was exactly what we were worried about and it took place. Coming off a win on Saturday, our guys’ bags are packed before the game as they’re getting ready to leave for Christmas break and the big thing is you can’t be gone mentally gone until the game’s over. We had too many guys that weren’t locked in and these are some of the toughest games to play. We tried to preach that for the last 48 hours and unfortunately, we didn’t get through to everyone.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.