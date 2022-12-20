The Emporia State men’s basketball team came up short against Missouri Western, 68-64, in its final game before Christmas break on Monday afternoon.
“This was tough for us,” head coach Craig Doty said. “It was exactly what we were worried about and it took place. Coming off a win on Saturday, our guys’ bags are packed before the game as they’re getting ready to leave for Christmas break and the big thing is you can’t be gone mentally gone until the game’s over. We had too many guys that weren’t locked in and these are some of the toughest games to play. We tried to preach that for the last 48 hours and unfortunately, we didn’t get through to everyone.”
Both teams got off to slow starts offensively before the Hornets went on a 10-0 run, capped by a three-pointer from Owen Long. Emporia State had its biggest lead of the game, 17-5, with 11:37 to play in the half.
After a Mayoum Buom dunk that put ESU up 23-13, the Griffons went on an 8-0 to cut the lead to two. Long hit a three-pointer with 1:13 left to extend the Hornets lead to seven, but it would be the last field goal of the half for ESU as Western scored the final four points to pull within 28-25 at the half.
The Griffons came out of the locker room strong, going on an 8-2 run to begin the half and take a 36-30 lead. They would grow the lead to nine points before the Hornets scored seven in a row to make it a two-point game. Missouri Western began to gradually pull away and took its biggest lead of the afternoon at 60-48 with 6:42 left.
The back and forth continued when the Hornets responded with a 10-1 run, with Long scoring all 10 points. Emporia State would cut it to two, but never regain the lead as Missouri Western closed the game out at the free-throw line.
Owen Long led all scorers with 23 points and Atavian Butler was the only other Hornet in double figures with 11 points.
Emporia heads into the holiday break with a 9-2 overall record and are 3-2 in MIAA play. They return to the court on New Year’s Eve against Newman in Wichita for a 3:30 p.m. tip-off. Doty is hopeful the team will come back after the break ready to play.
“It was a tough night for us and hopefully, it’s a learning experience where we can grow from it and start the second half on a positive note,” Doty said.
