Max Rusco

Max Rusco pitches against Hayden on Friday night.

 John Sorce/Gazette

The Emporia High School baseball team dropped both games of a doubleheader to Hayden at Sodens Grove on Friday.

The Spartans lost the first game, 12-1, scoring their lone run in the bottom of the fifth inning. Aiden Skiles led off the inning with a single to center, took second on a passed ball and scored on an error. Max Rusco had two hits in the game to lead Emporia on offense.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.