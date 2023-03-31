The Emporia High School baseball team dropped both games of a doubleheader to Hayden at Sodens Grove on Friday.
The Spartans lost the first game, 12-1, scoring their lone run in the bottom of the fifth inning. Aiden Skiles led off the inning with a single to center, took second on a passed ball and scored on an error. Max Rusco had two hits in the game to lead Emporia on offense.
The game was close early in Game Two, but Hayden pulled away with a seven-run fifth inning as Emporia fell 11-1. Head coach Anthony Markowitz said his team needs to put the ball in play more.
“We’re not going to win too many games where we score one run,” Markowitz said. “We need to be able to put the ball in play and put some pressure on the other team, and that can carry over to the defensive side. When we’re struggling at the plate, it puts more pressure on our defense to make more plays and it’s kind of a domino effect. It really starts with just putting the ball in play more and doing a better job in the box.”
The Spartans scored in the bottom of the third when Rusco singled to center and scored on a double by Owen Ruge, who went 2-for-2 in the nightcap.
Emporia (0-4) will be on the road for the first time this season when it heads to Junction City on Tuesday, April 4 for a doubleheader with Game One beginning at 4 p.m.
