Lyon County Deputies, District 4 Fire Department and the Americus Fire Department responded to a structure fire on 687 Road 170 at 8:18 p.m. Sunday.
Once on the scene, deputies informed dispatch that the structure was fully engulfed. Firefighters contained the fire to the single structure, which was a total loss.
There were no occupants living at the residence and no injuries reported. The fire is under investigation by the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
