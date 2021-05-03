The Emporia High girls track and field finished ninth and the boys finished 10th at the Bob Camien/Claudia Welch Invitational at Seaman on Friday.
“I was very pleased with our kids,” said Spartan head coach Randy Wells. “There were 22 teams present in that meet. It is a very prestigious meet and I liked the way our kids showed up and competed last night.”
Sophomore Jonathan Laudie performed very well in the 1600-meter race, and he ended up with an exciting first place finish.
“Jonathan Laudie won the 1600-meter so that was an outstanding performance of the meet really,” Wells said. “His time was 4:40.88, so when you can win an event at a meet like that, that’s a pretty big deal.”
Many other athletes performed skillfully throughout the meet as well. Lane Wullschleger placed seventh in the open 800-meter race with a time of 2:09.19. Kyle Obermeyer placed third in the open 300-meter hurdles, reaching a time of 42.81.
In the girls 300-meter hurdles, Hattie Cooper ran a time of 52.35, placing fifth. In the girls discus event, Trinity Ervin placed fifth, throwing a 112-07. Taryn West placed fifth in the girls triple jump event. Elizabeth Willhite also had some note-worthy performances during the meet.
“Elizabeth Wilhite continues to improve and shows what she’s capable of as a sophomore,” Wells said. “She finished third in the 1600-meter and she finished seventh in the 3200-meter.”
For the remainder of the season, Wells has big aspirations for both teams.
“[My goal is] just to see continual improvement from our kids as we start to get into May,” Wells said. “May is really the championship month, so we want to see our kids continue to progress, that’s the main thing at this point.”
The Spartans will travel to Circle High School in Towanda on May 6th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.