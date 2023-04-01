Softball
ALLEN — Chase County High School traveled to Northern Heights on Thursday for a two-game matchup. The teams split the wins, with the Lady Bulldogs prevailing in game one, 13-3, and the Lady Cats garnering the win in game two, 10-5.
Addison Landgren went 3-for-6 at the plate with 3 RBI for Northern Heights. Teammates Kailyn Schlimme, Kerstyn Fox and Brylee McCullough each had one RBI. Dani McElfresh added two hits.
“Kailyn Schlimme did a great job in the circle,” said Northern Heights head coach Angie Becker in an email.
Statistics for Chase County were not immediately available.
MELVERN — Lebo-Waverly met Marais des Cygnes Valley High School in Thursday’s twin bill. The Lady Wolfdogs’ entire lineup was productive in the first contest, collecting 15 hits and crushing MdCV 14-4. Abi Jones was the star of this one, racking up five hits, including a home run and double, and driving in five runs. She also struck out 10 from the circle, holding the Lady Trojans to three hits. Jones’ teammate Siara Crouch also sizzled at the plate, going yard twice and picking up five RBI.
In game two, the Lady Wolfdogs’ offense continued to roll, amassing 13 hits and scoring 18 runs. Saige Hadley homered and doubled, recording five RBI. Lebo-Waverly’s pitching and defense held the Lady Trojans to three hits and six runs.
Baseball
ALLEN — Chase County High School journeyed to Northern Heights Thursday for an area two-game matchup. The Bulldogs picked up both wins, blanking the Wildcats in game one, 21-0, and 16-1 in game two.
MELVERN — Lebo-Waverly met Marais des Cygnes Valley High School in Thursday’s twin bill. It wasn’t pretty for the Trojans. The Wolfdogs jumped out to an 18-run lead after two frames, eventually picking up the victory, 26-5. The Lebo-Waverly offense produced 15 hits, highlighted by middle infielder Addison Smith’s four-hit (including a home run and double), six-RBI performance.
The second contest was more of the same, the Wolfdogs making quick work of the Trojans, 19-1, in three innings. Catcher Corey Reese Jr. crushed a dinger and smacked a double on the way to seven RBI.
OLPE — Southern Lyon County hosted Burlingame High School Thursday, dispatching the Bearcats in both contests, 19-2 and 13-3. First baseman Braydon Fowler was the star in both games, going a combined 4-for-6 with two home runs, a double, seven RBI and four runs scored between the two games.
