It’s fun to play with your food and puffed rice marshmallow bars are one of the best.
Once the candy is made, it is malleable for close to an hour, and you can shape it by hand or cut it into shapes before it sets up.
Halloween gives us the chance to do more than a rectangular bar. There’s no end to the fun! Start with a good recipe, then add in some color and shape either fun or gruesome treats for the monsters at your door.
Let’s get cooking!
Now, getting the colors right can be a challenge. The liquid dyes I grew up with are great for pastel colors, but not stronger shades. A liquid gel dye works better for this project, and its corn syrup base blends right in with the recipe.
Color the marshmallow mixture before you mix it into the cereal for best results.
For purple, Wilton’s recommends 8 drops of pink, 2 drops of blue and 2 drops of red. A really strong green is created with 4 drops of yellow and 1 drop of blue. Pastels are okay for Candy Corn and brains (don’t forget some red squeeze gel to draw on the blood vessels), but a deep orange for a pumpkin would take 5 drops orange, 5 drops yellow and 1 drop red.
Here is a basic recipe from Martha Stewart, which she uses to make “candy corn” treats. It’s a good recipe and you can withhold the citrus zest for non-orange or yellow creations. She allows this to set before cutting. If you are going to make eyeballs, brains or pumpkins you should shape by hand once it has cooled enough to hold together.
Also, to get three colors from one batch, this is assembled in thirds. The same would go for black, purple and green eyeballs or you could do a set of purple eyeballs, a set of orange pumpkins and finish with pink brains.
CRISP CANDY-CORN TREATS
Cooking spray
9 Tablespoons unsalted butter, divided 3 ways
12 cups miniature marshmallows, divided 3 ways
3/4 teaspoon fine salt, divided
9 cups crisp puffed-rice cereal, divided 3 ways
1 Tablespoon grated orange zest
Yellow and red liquid food coloring
1 Tablespoon grated lemon zest
Lightly coat a 5-by-9-inch loaf pan with cooking spray. In a large saucepan, melt 3 tablespoons unsalted butter over medium. Add 4 cups miniature marshmallows and 1/4 teaspoon fine salt; stir until melted. Stir in 3 cups crisp puffed-rice cereal and immediately transfer to pan.
Coat an offset spatula with cooking spray and firmly press mixture into an even layer. (Alternatively, you can spray the back of your fingers, make a fist and press, keeping it as smooth as possible - RM)
Rinse saucepan. Repeat step 1 twice: To second batch, add orange zest and enough yellow and red food coloring to tint marshmallow mixture orange before adding cereal, then press into pan.
To third batch, add lemon zest and enough yellow food coloring to tint marshmallow mixture yellow. Press third batch into pan.
Let set 2 hours (or overnight). Run a small knife around edges of pan and invert loaf onto a cutting board. With a serrated knife, cut loaf into 10 slices. Cut each slice in half crosswise.
Using your hands, gently mold each treat into a candy-corn shape. Wrap individually and store three days at room temperature, or in the refrigerator.
I am sure you can see where to alter things to make something other than perfectly triangular candy corn. Working with the still-warm mixture can be tricky, so be patient and check on it regularly to see when it will hold its shape.
Eyeballs and pumpkins are rolled into balls. A candy pupil, or a chocolate chip pushed into a drop of icing will complete the effect. Pumpkins can be flattened slightly, and a miniature Rolo candy put on top for a stem. You could also use a pretzel stick and add some green with icing or colored candies.
Brains are a little more complicated. Shape it a bit like a pear that has been cut in half, then press a seam down the middle with a chopstick to delineate the lobes. Finish it off with squeeze gel icing in red. Use to distract the zombie hoard as you escape.
Lagniappe
The Tastiest Taco contest is underway! Participants purchase a “Passport to Tacos” which is good for one taco at each of the participating restaurants from Oct. 23 through Nov. 7. The money goes to United Way of the Flint Hills and the bragging rights will go to the People’s Choice.”
You are encouraged to buy additional food and drink items to support local restaurants during a difficult time, of course. There are 17 participating restaurants, so you’ll have plenty of choices.
To purchase a Ticket to Tacos, stop by the United Way office (masks required) at 702 Commercial, or one of the participating restaurants: Ad Astra Food & Drink (Strong City), Amanda’s Bakery & Cafe, Billy Bob’s, Bruff’s Bar & Grill, Casa Ramos Mexican Restaurant, Coach’s Grill and Bar, Commercial St. Diner, Grand Central Hotel & Grill (Cottonwood Falls);
Harry and Lloyd’s (Americus), Jacalito Family Restaurant (Strong City), Radius Brewing Company, Rolling Hills Bar and Grill (Americus), Taco Express, Tacqueria El Marmol, The Heidi Inn (Lebo), The Sweet Granada (think “chocolate”) and Tortas El Toro.
Soup-A-Palooza
The Emporia Farmer’s Market will make election day a little easier with the annual Soup-A-Palooza Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Your $8 will include one pint of soup, dessert, and a prize drawing entry. Please order in advance so organizers know who much soup to make. It’s not required, but it is kind.
The Bowyer Building, corner of Industrial Road and West U.S. Highway 50, will be turned into a Drive-Thru from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Soup options include the fan-favorite Sausage Potato, a vegetarian Creamy Tomato, and Chicken Tortellini in addition to a variety of homemade desserts.
Purchase tickets at Lyon County Extension Office, Twin Rivers Winery, the Emporia Farmers Market kiosk during market hours Saturday, or online using the link on the Market’s Facebook page.
If you have questions, or maybe you want to arrange lunch for the office in advance, email emporiafm@gmail.com or call 620-343-6554.
