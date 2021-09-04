After 25 years with the American Legion Color Guard and 24 as its commander, Cleat Buckbee announced his retirement this week.
The American Legion Color Guard serve in a number of functions within the community, carrying the flag in parades, participating in military funerals and other occasions and holidays. Buckbee said it was an important job and one that he enjoyed over the years.
"I was a veteran and I think every veteran that wants a military service should have a right for a military service," he said. "A lot of times people don't do it and a veteran will be buried and they won't have a military service. But I think everybody has a right to it if they want it."
Buckbee was drafted into the U.S. Army right after graduating from Council Grove High School in 1951. He served two years with the army during the Korean War.
"I spent 18 months in Alaska doing cold weather training and then if the war hadn't have got over, I would have been shipped to Korea," he said. "I got discharged because the Korean War was over, so I was lucky enough not to have to go over there."
Buckbee took a job as at mechanic at the Hereford Car Lot — a Chevrolet garage located in the 600 block of Merchant St. — when he returned to Kansas. He worked as a mechanic for 11 years for seven dealers, he said, before moving to Longbine Autoplaza and working as service manager for 11 years and car salesman for 20 before he retired.
It was around that time that Buckbee, already a member of the American Legion, would be approached about joining the Color Guard.
"Harry Shook was the commander of the Color Guard then and he talked me into signing up and helping with the Color Guard," he said. "After a short time there, he got to where he couldn't do it anymore so Harry turned it over to me. I've had a lot of good help."
Buckbee said you generally need two or three members of the guard during a function. He also ran the flag etiquette class for many years, talking with children at local school districts. Over the years, he's generally had around 10 people signed up for the guard, though the number fluctuates due to age and health.
At 91, Buckbee can still get around just fine and typically works for hours in his wood shop every day. But standing at attention during a service is not as easy as it used to be.
"When I retired in '95 I wanted to do something to get in shape and I didn't want to go to gym so I bought a bicycle," he said. "I hadn't rode a bicycle since I was a kid and I rode a little further, little further, little further and since I retired in '95, I've biked across Kansas seven times, Colorado and Missouri, I've biked a lot in Michigan and then I've biked across Germany, Switzerland and Austria twice."
That's 30,000 miles on a bicycle for those keeping track.
"The last time I biked across Kansas was in 2015 when I was 85 and I did the [Unbound] in 2018 when I was 88," he said. "That's what's kept my legs in shape. I'm just getting where I don't want to be in charge of Color Guard anymore."
Bill Voorhees is now stepping into the role of commander and Buckbee said he will be staying on to help with the transition.
"I've had a lot of good times," he said.
