Kaden Glinsmann

Emporia High School football coach Kaden Glinsmann on the sidelines during Saturday’s scrimmage at Emporia High School.

 Seresa Howe/Special to The Gazette

The Emporia High School football team will get their first look at a different opponent tonight.

The Spartans will be participating in a preseason jamboree at Wichita Heights, where they will be up against Wichita Heights and Garden City. The event, initially scheduled for 7, has been pushed back to 7:30 due to extreme heat.

