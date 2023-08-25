The Emporia High School football team will get their first look at a different opponent tonight.
The Spartans will be participating in a preseason jamboree at Wichita Heights, where they will be up against Wichita Heights and Garden City. The event, initially scheduled for 7, has been pushed back to 7:30 due to extreme heat.
Head coach Kaden Glinsmann is excited to use this as an opportunity to see how his guys stack up one week away from the season.
“I feel like this will be a good opportunity to see some live action, and continue to prepare for next week,” Glinsmann said. “We’ve been seeing each other offensively and defensively for the last two weeks and going back to spring ball. So, we’re fairly used to each other and it will be good to get some different looks against other teams.”
The way the jamboree will work is each team will get up to nine plays on offense each possession, and then rotate. Each team will get four possessions, with the chance to run up to 36 plays both offensively and defensively.
Emporia will begin the regular season against Pittsburg next Friday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. at Welch Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.