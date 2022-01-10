The Emporia Gazette
DODGE CITY – The Emporia High girls wrestling team took first while the boys placed sixth to open 2022 in Dodge City on Saturday.
GIRLS
Senior Madelynn Griffin (126) led the Spartans with a 5-0 record to finish first individually, including wins against the Nos. 4 and 6 wrestlers in the state. Griffin currently sits as No. 2 in the 126 weight class.
Ariana Estrada (101) went 3-2 to finish in second.
Azia Obregon (115), Virginia Munoz (138) and Mia Rodriguez (170) each picked up third-place spots.
Fourth-place finishers were Evelin Geronimo (109) at 2-2 and Alexis Turpin (235) at 3-2.
Katina Keosybounheuang (120), Bianca Partridge (132) and Kiana Flores (155) placed fifth and Iris Rentería (120) finished eighth.
“The girls came out and were ready to wrestle,” said head coach Shawn Russell. “We got some good victories early on and they kept the momentum going. We still have some little things that we need to work on and correct. I was pleased with the effort, the toughness and overall cohesiveness of the team today. Very proud of them.”
BOYS
The Spartan boys were one of the two unranked teams at the 14-squad tournament but managed to fight for a sixth-place finish.
“I am very proud of all my wrestlers,” said head coach Brook Medrano. “They wrestled tough as heck and stayed in matches. They each did their own parts to contribute to the team. We keep improving every time we step on the mat and it is showing.”
Xerarch Tungjaroenkul (145) went 5-0 to finish first in his weight class. Lucas Hainline (126) registered a 4-1 record on the day to place second while Jesse Ultreras (170) placed third at 4-1.
David Tucker (132) finished fourth at 3-2. Braxton Malone (106), Davian White (182) and Bobby Trujillo (195) each went 3-2 to finish fifth.
Isaiah Hernandez (120) went 2-3 to finish seventh while Jay Orozco (220) and Josiah Bradley (285) finished eighth.
Brayden Criger (152) was 11th and Owen Brown (160) was 12th.
“This whole group of guys are working hard in the practice room and it is really awesome to watch it paying off,” Medrano said. “We still have a long way to go, but these young men are proud of the Emporia across their chest and are determined to make the Emporia High wrestling community proud.”
