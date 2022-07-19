Cyclists participating in The Ability Experience’s Journey for Hope stopped in Emporia on their way to Washington DC, Saturday evening.

The Pi Kappa Phi fraternity founded The Ability Experience in hopes of helping people with disabilities through fundraising and volunteer work. Journey of Hope is one of The Ability Experience’s summer events, which entails cyclists riding across the country, from Seattle, Washington to Washington DC, while spreading the message of disability awareness.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.