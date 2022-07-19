Cyclists participating in The Ability Experience’s Journey for Hope stopped in Emporia on their way to Washington DC, Saturday evening.
The Pi Kappa Phi fraternity founded The Ability Experience in hopes of helping people with disabilities through fundraising and volunteer work. Journey of Hope is one of The Ability Experience’s summer events, which entails cyclists riding across the country, from Seattle, Washington to Washington DC, while spreading the message of disability awareness.
The cyclists stopped at Grace United Methodist Church for a meal and a place to sleep after riding 103 miles on Saturday. The meal was provided by Kiwanis Club.
“What we do is, they come through every year, on their way to Washington DC,” said Ron Kloppenberg, president of Kiwanis Club. “They usually come through here in July, about this time every year, and we go ahead and give them a meal, and they sleep here. They’re staying here for the night, and then they will take off around 6 a.m. tomorrow morning and head for Topeka.”
Averaging 75 miles a day, Fernando Cortes, the public relations manager for the Trans Am route of Journey for Hope, said that this event’s focus is to spread awareness and raise funds.
“So the purpose of the ride is to basically raise awareness and funds for people with disabilities,” Cortes said. “We are raising funds by fundraising, we have so far given out, I believe about, within a week and a half, more than $17,000 in grants to disability centers.”
Cortes is part of the crew that sets up stops along the route to hand out snacks and water, while also offering cyclists a place to rest. He said that his favorite part of this ride is getting to know all of the people who are participating.
“My favorite part of the ride is I’d say getting to know all of these guys in the blue. There’s 23 of us, we’re all from different schools, different states, different backstories, but we’re all a part of the same fraternity. But we all came in, we had no idea who each other were,” Cortes said. “Being able to come close with these guys as a family in the matter of 60 days, we’re all really close. But I’d say just making memories and becoming friends with all of these guys.”
One of the cyclists, Lukas Wiedemann, joined the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity after hearing about the positive impacts of The Ability Experience.
“So Journey of Hope, and The Ability Experience, in general is actually a big reason why I joined Pi Kappa when I got to college,” Wiedemann said. “I looked around at the different fraternities that were available on campus, and none of them stuck out to me the way Pi Kappa did because they’re the only Greek organization in the country to own and operate a nonprofit organization.”
Wiedemann said that his favorite parts of Journey for Hope are the friendship visits and the biking.
“My favorite part about the friendship visits is that you get to make such an impact on the people you visit, and it’s really cool to learn about the all the different organizations we meet along the way, the way that they do things, and what they’re doing to support the people in their communities,” Wiedemann said. “On the bike, I really think it’s just such a unique way to see the country. I’ve driven across the country a couple times, but being on the bike, being just a few inches from the road is just so different. You’re seeing everything on kind of a different scale, a different speed, and it’s a great way to learn about the country.”
To learn more about The Ability Experience and the Journey for Hope, visit its website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.