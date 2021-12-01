November was an above-average month in Emporia in one way, but below-average in another. Both in terms of the weather.
National Weather Service records show the average temperature at Emporia Municipal Airport was four degrees above normal. The temperature reached 70 degrees Fahrenheit or higher on eight days, while six mornings were below freezing.
But November also will go down as the driest month in Lyon County in four years. Only 0.32 inches of rain fell, or 17% of a normal November.
December begins with record highs at risk. Wednesday’s forecast calls for the temperature to approach 70. The record-high for Dec. 1 is 69, set in 2012.
Thursday should be even warmer, with a high of 77F. The record for Dec. 2 is 72F.
No below-freezing temperatures are expected in Emporia before Sunday night. And no rain or snow is forecast at all over the next seven days.
